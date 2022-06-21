Indian drones fly high at Europe's biggest startup conference Vivatech 2022

Indian drones flew high in the world's rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation at the 4-day Vivatech 2022 conference held in Paris, France, recently.

BON V Aero and Against Gravity Solution were two among the 65 Indian startups which were selected to display their drones at the recently concluded Vivatech 2022 conference.

Bon V Aero has developed a drone solution for Smart Aerial Cargo Transportation.

Talking to ANI, Satyabrat Satyapathy, CEO, Bon V Aero said, "our entire approach is on building a mobility platform that can carry a higher payload. We had innovated a drone which can carry 200 kg of payload to 40 kilometres distance."

"We had shown a live demonstration in Vivatech 2022, carrying 50 kg to 20 kilometres. We are building this platform to use in hilly areas. During any disaster, we are the ones who can reach in minutes in difficult terrain where replenishment is not happening because of no road connectivity or where replenishment takes one or two months. By this innovation we can conserve the time to you know a couple of days and two minutes even," said Satyapathy.

Satyapathy added, "We are an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, backed venture building state of art intelligent electric aircraft which can operate in Hilly Terrains as well as in urban/rural areas for carbon-free, speedy and economic cargo transportation."

Gavakshit Verma, Promoter, Against Gravity Solution, said, "our company has developed two drones which can work in tunnels or mines where is no GPS connectivity. Our First Person View (FPV) drone can fly at the speed of 120 KM/Hour. This has two cameras and with the Virtually Reality (VR) headset you can view feel like a fighter pilot."

"Second drone solution can be used in tunnels or mines without GPS. This drone is very successful in monitoring mines or tunnels. This can go to inside the tunnel or mines to one Kilometre and is very useful for mines, oil companies," Verma said.

( With inputs from ANI )

