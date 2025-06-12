Indian international natural bodybuilder superstar Shodhan Rai to compete in Mr. Universe in Argentina & Natural Olympia in Las Vegas

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: Shodhan Rai, an Indian international natural bodybuilder and a second-generation natural bodybuilder, is set to participate in INBA Mr. Universe in Argentina, to be organized in September 2025. A second-generation natural bodybuilder, Shodhan Rai has been associated with Natural Bodybuilding for almost 30 years, while also being part of Team India for 25 years. Representing India, Shodhan Rai has competed in 36 international tournaments so far in his career, with 35 podium finishes, one of the highest by an Indian athlete in all time and is looking forward to collaborating with corporates and others to help the sport reach its true pinnacle in India and elsewhere.

The INBA Mr. Universe in Argentina is not the only international event Shodhan Rai will be eyeing in 2025. He will also participate at the Natural World Cup in Los Angeles, and Natural Olympia in Las Vegas in November. He has recently won 3 Gold medals at the Asia Pacific Bodybuilding competition in Japan, organized by INBA Global, the oldest and renowned natural bodybuilding federation in the world, where he competed in the Athletic & Bodybuilding categories. Shodhan Rai has also won as many as 8 Gold medals in one year across the globe in New Zealand, the USA and Japan.

Looking back on his illustrated career and long-term vision, Shodhan Rai explains the driving force that has been his mantra so far, "The inspiration to enter Natural Bodybuilding came from my father, Mr. JN Rai who was representing Vijaya Bank during his career. I began by watching my father competing, and it was at this time I and my brother started to work out with our dad. He was the one coaching us, overlooking our workouts and diet. I started competing as soon as I started college, and the rest as they say, is history. However, Natural Bodybuilding is an expensive affair, and with a number of premier events coming, I am looking for crucial support from sports promoters around the world with endorsements and sports sponsorships that will help me sustain and continue the journey to the top."

Shodhan's focus in the last 30 years has gone beyond optimizing his body to its natural potential and competing for Team India. He is one of the most prominent advocates for Natural Bodybuilding in India. With his illustrious career, and cooperation with INBA India, which is tied with one of the most prestigious federations, INBA Global, Shodhan has been working tirelessly to help future athletes, improving the sport, keeping it clean and helping athletes choose the right path of competing naturally. In India, the highest population of athletes competing non-naturally is turning out to be disastrous, and Shodhan's efforts are bringing in a breath of fresh air in transforming Natural Bodybuilding for the better.

His contributions to the sport in India and internationally have been recognized by the Government of Karnataka, as Shodhan Rai was awarded the Ekalavya Award for sports in 2014. An internationally certified fitness consultant, Shodhan's excellence in Natural Bodybuilding has received awards all across the globe the USA, New Zealand, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Greece, France and many other nations. He has also been inducted into the Hall of Fame by INBA PNBA World Natural Bodybuilding Association in 2024, in Las Vegas, USA. At present, he is open to collaborate with sports promoters in India and overseas, to renew his focus on transforming the natural sport both nationally and internationally.

About Shodhan Rai

