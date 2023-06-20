Indian Minorities diaspora participates in large number during Ziyarat organized at USA's oldest Mazar ahead of PM Modi's US State Visit

PRNewswire

Philadelphia [US]/ Chandigarh [India], June 20: As the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit to the United States of America (USA) 21st June 2023 is approaching, the excitement level and spirits of the Indian Diaspora are lifted. In this regard, a multi-faith delegation of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) comprising religious and community leaders, and philanthropists belonging to different minority communities participated in prayers at USA's oldest Mazar of the Sufi saint Shaikh MR Bawa Muhaiyaddeen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. The multifaith delegation was led by Ahamed Muhaiyadeen Jonathan Granoff, President Global Security Council, Special Representative to the United Nations for the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates and Ambassador for Peace and Security of the Parliament of the World's Religions along with IMF Convener and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Ahead of the much-anticipated state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, the minority communities in the Indian diaspora living in the USA are thrilled about it. They have expressed eagerness to see PM Modi holding talks in the USA and addressing the US Congress.

Ahamed Muhaiyadeen Jonathan Granoff, President Global Security Council, said, "India has given the message of 'world as a family' and I believe this stands out when we talk about PM Modi. The American community along with the Indian diaspora here is awaiting his arrival."

Ahamed Muhaiyadeen Jonathan Granoff, who is also an ambassador for Peace and Security of the Parliament of the World's Religions, said, "I understand that over the parliament of India is the verse of Maha Upanishad - the world is a family and that is a message that we need in America and the world because this is the truth. We welcome PM Modi here with that heart as a family."

IMF Convener and Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Minority communities in India were a mere source of vote bank and to appease them the governments during the 65 years since independence made promises which were never kept." He further said, "PM Narendra Modi walked the path to fulfill the aspirations of minority communities and resolved their long pending issues".

During his address at the Ziyarat, Satnam Singh Sandhu said that during PM Modi's nine years, the minority communities in India flourished, and a new wave of peace and communal harmony spread throughout the country. He further added that "Unlike previous governments, PM Modi left no promise and delivery gap during the last nine years in India which led to all-inclusive development in the country and has elevated the minority communities in the country."

Sacred Chadar from Ajmer Sharif Dargah India offered at Mazar Shaikh M. R. Bawa Muhaiyaddeen as a message of peace and humanity on-behalf of 1.4 billion Indians

The multifaith delegation comprising Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, Jains, and Buddhists took part in the mass prayers held for the propagation of the message of world peace, stability, and success of PM Modi's US visit for strengthening the relationship between the two nations. During the prayers by the IMF delegation, Sacred Chadar brought by IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu and IMF Founder Prof Himani Sood from Ajmer Sharif Dargah Khawaja Garib Nawaj India was offered at the Mazar of Shaikh M. R. Bawa Muhaiyaddeen which is the sacred resting place of Muhammad Raheem Bawa Muhaiyaddeen, the Sufi saint, and founder of the Bawa Muhaiyaddeen Fellowship.

While offering the Sacred Chadar at Mazar, IMF Convener and Chancellor Chandigarh University said, "We have brought the message of humanity, peace, and brotherhood from India to the United States. This is the message of 1.4 billion Indians which our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing to the United States during his state visit which begins this week". This is the first of its kind of mass prayer attended by a delegation comprising of multifaith communities at the Mazar of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia chosen for multifaith delegation keeping its historic importance in mind says Satnam Singh Sandhu

"We had intentionally chosen Philadelphia for the multifaith delegation to offer prayers for world peace and humanity keeping in mind the historic importance of the city. This is the city where a strong foundation of inclusive & equal society of United States of America was laid in 1787," said Satnam Singh Sandhu. The US Constitution which guarantees freedom of right to practice his or her own religion was written and signed in Philadelphia in the Assembly Room of the Pennsylvania State House, now known as Independence Hall.

During his address, Satnam Singh Sandhu said that, "During PM Modi's nine years, the minority communities in India flourished, and a new wave of peace and communal harmony spread throughout the country. Pending issues of Minority Communities such as the Opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after 7 Decades, ensuring Justice for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims after 3 Decades for the Sikh Community, abolition of Triple Talaq, FCRA Registration for Harimandir Sahib, and the creation of Ladakh as separate UT were all resolved during the 9 years of PM Modi's tenure."

Pakistani Muslims living in the USA praise PM Modi for inclusive policies

"Working for improving the living standards of every citizen irrespective of their caste, religion or community has been the mark of PM Modi's 9 years in tenure. Through various initiatives Prime Minister Narendra Modi has infused the spirit of inclusivity, equality, and belongingness amongst every Indian, especially amongst the people belonging to different minorities' communities," said Mehmood, a Pakistani Muslim living in the United States and originally hailing from Lahore. He further added, "No matter what religion one belongs to, we are all one, and shall live together in peace and harmony. India is a perfect example of unity in diversity with different religions flourishing alongside each other. Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a secular leader who respects all religions. Through his works over the years, he has ensured equality and unity among all in the country, and worked for establishing peace and harmony between the communities."

IMF launches its USA chapter; aimed at connecting the Indian diaspora with their motherland

The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) which has been established by NID Foundation launched its third international chapter in the United States (US), on June 18, at The Green Barn Gallery in Pennsylvania, USA, during the IMF delegation's visit to the Mazar of the Sufi saint Shaikh MR Bawa Muhaiyaddeen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The launch of this chapter is aimed to provide a common platform for Indian minority communities living in the country to address their issues and act as a bridge between them and the Indian government. Earlier IMF launched its international chapters in Australia and New Zealand. It was launched by Ahamed Muhaiyadeen Jonathan Granoff, President Global Security Council who also serves as a Special Representative to the United Nations for the Permanent Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates along with IMF convenor and Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu; Prof Himani Sood; Michael Green, an American Sufi artist based in Pennsylvania among other religious leaders and preachers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, IMF convenor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, during the launch ceremony in Pennsylvania, said that IMF's prime objective is to prepare a roadmap for the role and contribution of minority communities in India's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 that is Amrit Kaal.

Pakistani women appreciate welfare measures taken by PM Modi to strengthen the rights of Muslim Women in India; Hope for other Muslim nations to follow in their footsteps.

"Muslim women have raised their voice all over the world for equal rights for many decades but Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 took the bold and decisive step to establish a strong law to abolish Triple Talaq," said Saba Malik, a Pakistani Muslim woman. Muslim women from all over the world are grateful to PM Modi who has walked the path of giving Muslim women the equal rights they deserve. Saba Malik hoped that other nations especially Muslim countries will follow in the footsteps shown by Prime Minister Modi in the future.

Another young Muslim girl from Pakistan Hazel said, "Abolition of Triple Talaq has infused new confidence in every Muslim Woman who can now stand up to raise their other issues."

Another group of Muslim women comprising of Hiba, Wajiha, and Aayesha who hail from Pakistan said, "PM Modi enjoys a global following and hence we are confident that taking a cue from his actions to protect the rights of Muslim Women, other nations across the world will understand the importance of the women rights."

About India Minorities Foundation

India Minorities Foundation, a non- government organization, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University, is committed to promote patriotism and national pride among minority groups and support to empower individuals and communities. IMF is working to promote a sense of belonging and inclusion. The main objective of IMF is to foster a sense of national pride with a sense of national pride among minority groups by highlighting their shared history, culture, and contributions to the nation, and by encouraging active participation in civic life.

