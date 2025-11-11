Indian mutual fund industry's AUM hits all-time high of 79.87 lakh crore in Oct

Mumbai, Nov 11 The total assets under management (AUM) of India's mutual fund industry rose by Rs 4.26 lakh crore, or 5.63 per cent month-on-month (MoM), to reach an all-time high at Rs 79.87 lakh crore in October, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

The mutual fund industry had an AUM of Rs 75.61 lakh crore in September.

The AUM of equity funds increased to Rs 35.16 lakh crore in the month under review, up from Rs 33.7 lakh crore in the previous month. Additionally, according to AMFI data, the number of mutual fund folios also saw a decent uptick to 256 million in the month, up from 251.9 million in September.

During the period, a total of 18 new schemes were launched across open-ended and all categories, raising a total of Rs 6,062 crore.

According to AMFI data, net equity inflows stood at Rs 24,690 crore. The inflow in gold ETF during the month totalled Rs 7,743 crore, down from a record Rs 8,363 crore in September.

Meanwhile, small-cap funds saw investments of Rs 3,476 crore, mid-cap funds attracted Rs 3,807 crore, mutual fund houses infused Rs 8,929 crore in flexi-cap funds, and large-cap funds saw an investment of Rs 972 crore.

Total inflows into debt funds stood at Rs 1.59 lakh crore for the month, compared to Rs 1.01 lakh crore in September.

At the same time, liquid funds saw the highest inflows of Rs 89,375 crore, followed by overnight funds with Rs 24,050 crore, and money market funds with Rs 17,916 crore.

According to the data, the investment in the overall hybrid mutual funds was Rs 14,156 crore, compared to Rs 9,397 crore in September. Multi-asset allocation funds saw inflows of Rs 5,344 crore, compared to Rs 4,982 crore in the previous month.

Balanced hybrid funds saw inflows of Rs 1,139 crore, compared to Rs 2,013 crore in September, as highlighted in the data.

