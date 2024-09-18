Indian Oil & IIT Delhi select n0c tech for Carbon Capture & Storage Technology

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 18: Due to growing pressure from governments and the public to reduce carbon emissions for combating climate change, companies across the globe, in the US, EU, and India are implementing technologies to reduce their carbon footprint. Recently, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) tested multiple carbon capture & storage technologies, ultimately selecting California, US & Delhi, India-based deeptech startup n0c tech for further implementation.

IIT Delhi Material Science Professor Dr. K.S. Vikrant said, "Sidhant's startup n0c tech has built patent-pending compact electromechanical system with proprietary solvent to reduce the CapEx & OpEx of carbon capture & storage by over 50% and the size of the plant by over 75% while capturing 95% of CO2 gas from industrial flue gas. It permanently stores the captured CO2 to produce Green Concrete."

The Indian Oil Executive Director Satya Prakash from IOCL Barauni stated, "IOCL is committed to the Net Zero Mission and finds n0c tech's carbon capture & storage technology to be a promising, low-cost, and compact solution to reduce emissions and either store CO2 permanently or utilise it to produce methanol. n0c tech is a reliable & trusted partner for our Net Zero Mission."

Delhi Technological University's Chemical Lab further verified the carbon capture absorption capacity and energy consumption of n0c tech's proprietary carbon capture solvent. Chemical Engineering Professor Dr. Roli Purwar said, "The solvent of n0c tech regenerates CO2 at 45% lower energy consumption compared to MEA at 2.5 GJ per ton CO2 and achieved a carbon removal efficiency of over 93% during continuous operation of n0c tech's 1 Ton Per Day CO2 Capture Plant."

Sidhant Kumar, founder & CEO of n0c tech, studied Physics at New York University and Electronics Engineering at Delhi Technological University. He has published multiple scientific research papers in reputed journals and led smartwatch hardware products at Unicorn Pristyn Care & GenAI products at Adobe. A hardcore engineer and researcher, his first startup, Halanx, was an AI-powered fintech startup that eliminated security deposits for 24,500 renters with its Zero Deposit Financial Products. Halanx partnered with Bajaj Allianz and Munich Re before being acquired by Naxome.

Multiple industrial emitters in the United States & India have ordered n0c tech's Carbon Capture as a service & full carbon capture plants. These compact, low-cost, fully automated, AI-powered plants capture over 90% CO2 at lower CapEx and OpEx. The industrial emitters earn revenue & profits by selling premium carbon credits generated from capturing & permanently storing CO2. The companies also recover costs through tax incentives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act in the US and EU Carbon Laws. Industrial emitters see their revenue increase by offering low-carbon or green products, whose demand has been skyrocketing, making such carbon capture & storage technology a profitable activity.

