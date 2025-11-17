Indian Oil takes significant step forward in India’s upstream progress

New Delhi, Nov 17 Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday announced that it has taken an important step forward in India’s upstream energy journey with the commencement of first domestic production from the Jyoti-1 well in Gujarat.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the development on social media, calling it a small but significant milestone in boosting the country’s energy security.

According to Puri, IOC began production from the Jyoti-1 well in Block CB-ONN-2005/9 at the IUVL site on November 14, 2025.

"A small but significant step forward in India’s upstream progress. Energy Maharatna @IndianOilcl has commenced first domestic production from the Jyoti-1 well in Block CB-ONN-2005/9 at the IUVL site in Gujarat on November 14," the Union Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

He said that this revival marks a turning point for the Energy Maharatna, which is now making a renewed push into the upstream sector.

The minister added that the effort aligns with the government’s broader goals of achieving greater energy independence and optimising domestic resources under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister also highlighted that the achievement was the result of coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and Indian Oil Corporation.

He congratulated all teams involved for pushing forward India’s upstream capabilities.

This development comes at a time when the government has been focusing on strengthening India’s energy security through multiple channels.

Earlier in the day, in a major move to diversify fuel sourcing, Puri had announced that Indian public sector oil companies had signed a one-year deal to import liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States for the first time.

Calling it a "historic first," he said the agreement would help secure around 2.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LPG for the contract year 2026.

India, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing LPG markets, has been working on expanding both domestic production and international partnerships.

