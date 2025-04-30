Indian Oil's net profit jumps 50% to Rs 7,625 crore in Q4FY25; Rs 3 announced as dividend

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has registered a net profit of Rs 7,265 crores during the January-March quarter (Q4 2024-25), as compared to Rs 4,838 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The net profit grew 50 per cent on a yearly basis.

In the entire fiscal 2024-25, the net profit fell sharply by 67 per cent, to Rs 12,962 crore. In 2023-24, the net profit was Rs 39,619 crore.

The oil marketing company's revenue from operations for the January-March quarter is Rs 217,725 crores, down 1 per cent compared to Rs 219,876 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations for 2024-25 is Rs 845,513 crores, down 2 per cent from Rs 8,66,345 crores in the previous financial year.

The company's capex for 2024-25 is Rs 39,260 crores as compared to Rs 42,236 crores in the previous financial year.

Its domestic sales for the January-March quarter were 24.601 MMT, up from 23.737 MMT in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The total sales volume, including exports, is 25.945 MMT, up from 25.279 MMT, registering a 3 per cent growth.

Domestic sales for 2024-25 were 95.375 MMT, up from 92.311 MMT in the previous financial year. The total sales volume, including exports, was 100.292 MMT, up from 97.551 MMT, registering a 3 per cent growth.

Pipeline throughput for January-March is 25.777 MMT, compared to 24.593 MMT in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, a 5 per cent growth.

Pipeline throughput for 2024-25 is 100.477 MMT, up 2 per cent from 98.626 MMT during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Refinery throughput for January-March was 18.548 MMT, compared to 18.282 MMT in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Refinery throughput was 71.564 MMT during FY 24-25, compared to 73.308 MMT in the previous financial year.

The Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the January-March quarter is USD 7.85 per barrel, compared to USD 8.39 per barrel in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

GRM for 2024-25 is USD 4.80 per barrel as compared to USD 12.05 per barrel in the previous financial year.

The state-owned company's Board has recommended a final dividend of 30% for the year 2024-25 at Rs 3.00 per share. The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of the final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course.

