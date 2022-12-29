Indian PSU WAPCOS top amongst Consulting Services Firm category in ADB report

By ANI | Published: December 29, 2022 12:52 PM 2022-12-29T12:52:24+5:30 2022-12-29T18:25:02+5:30

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in its report released on annual procurement, ranked Indian-PSU company WAPCOS as top amongst ...

Indian PSU WAPCOS top amongst Consulting Services Firm category in ADB report | Indian PSU WAPCOS top amongst Consulting Services Firm category in ADB report

Indian PSU WAPCOS top amongst Consulting Services Firm category in ADB report

Next

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in its report released on annual procurement, ranked Indian-PSU company WAPCOS as top amongst consulting services firms in water and other infrastructure sectors, with the highest sanctioned financed amount.

In another report on its members' Fact Sheet - 2022 released by the ADB, WAPCOS figured amongst the Top 3 consultants from India involved in consulting services contracts under ADB loan, grant, and technical assistance projects in energy, transport and water, and other urban infrastructure sectors.

WAPCOS is a leading technology-driven consultancy, engineering, and procurement and construction (EPC) organization in the fields of water resources, power, and infrastructure development.

The company has successfully completed/ongoing consultancy assignments in more than 51 countries covering Asia, Africa, CIS, Pacific Islands, and South America.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Wapcos Wapcos india asia Asian Development Bank Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india Gia india India eu Ica india