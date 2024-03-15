Indian Railways poised for performance in freight business, revenue, track laying in FY 2023-24

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Indian Railways is set to achieve unprecedented milestones in its operational performance, marking a historic year for the nation's lifeline in terms of freight loading, total revenue, and track laying during the financial year 2023-24.

According to Ministry of railways, ss of March 15, Indian Railways has surpassed the milestone of 1500 million tonnes in originating freight loading. This achievement underscores the railway's robust performance and its pivotal role in facilitating the movement of goods across the country.

Notably, this surpasses the previous record of 1512 million tonnes achieved during the fiscal year 2022-23, indicating a continuous upward trajectory in freight operations.

In terms of financial performance, Indian Railways has demonstrated commendable growth, with total revenue reaching an impressive figure of Rs 2.40 lakh crores in the current fiscal year.

This marks a substantial increase compared to the revenue of Rs 2.23 lakh crores recorded on the same date last year, reflecting a significant increment of Rs 17,000 crores.

However, it is essential to note that the total expenditure incurred by Indian Railways stands at Rs 2.26 lakh crores in the fiscal year 2023-24, highlighting the challenges of maintaining operational efficiency amidst rising costs.

Moreover, the passenger segment has also witnessed notable growth, with a total of 648 crores passengers having travelled during the fiscal year 2023-24.

This represents an increase of 52 crores compared to the corresponding period last year when the total number of passengers travelled stood at 596 crores.

The surge in passenger traffic underscores the enduring importance of rail transport as a preferred mode of travel for millions of Indians.

One of the most significant achievements of Indian Railways in the current fiscal year is the remarkable pace of track laying. With a total of 5100 kilometers of new tracks laid, the railway network has expanded substantially, enhancing connectivity and accessibility across the country.

This feat translates to an average daily track laying of more than 14 kilometers, highlighting Indian Railways' commitment to infrastructure development and modernization.

