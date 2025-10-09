Indian satcom market expected to triple to $14.8 billion by 2033: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Indian satellite communications (satcom) market, valued at $4.3 billion in 2024, is expected to triple to $14.8 billion by 2033, underscoring both the economic and strategic potential of the sector, according to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Recalling India’s remarkable journey from Aryabhata (1975) to Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, NISAR and upcoming Gaganyaan and next-generation reusable launch vehicles, Scindia said India has transformed from being a follower to a global leader in space innovation.

“India must not just be a beneficiary of satellite services — it must become a hub, an exporter, and a trusted global partner,” he asserted during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 event here.

The minister called for a coordinated, milestone-driven SATCOM programme uniting government, industry, startups, academia, and international partners.

“In the great symphony of progress, India will not be a silent listener. India will be the conductor, leading the orchestra of global innovation — composing the melody of opportunity,” Scindia said.

He also announced a Rs 900 crore National Satcom Monitoring Facility, which will safeguard spectrum assets and strengthen India’s satellite gateways.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia said the Satcom Summit marks “the threshold of a revolution — a revolution born in the sky, carried by satellites, but destined to transform lives on the ground.”

He highlighted that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a pace-setter in global digital transformation, connecting 99.9 per cent of India’s population through 4.8 lakh 5G towers in just 20 months — the fastest rollout in the world.

The minister underlined that satellite communication will now extend the promise of digital inclusion to the remotest corners of the nation. “Satcom is no longer a luxury; it is a right — a form of justice in the digital era,” he said, adding that it will empower farmers, fishermen, doctors, and students across geographies previously beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

