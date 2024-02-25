Indian Tycoon Yohan Poonawalla Buys Queen Elizabeth II's Range Rover in Private Deal

Industrialist Yohan Poonawalla has reportedly secured the late Queen Elizabeth II's Range Rover in a private transaction, bypassing the online auction process. While the details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, it marks a unique piece of automotive history entering a prominent Indian collection, according to the Economic Times report.

Though not considered a traditional "crown jewel," the Range Rover boasts several features that likely attracted Poonawalla's interest. Notably, it retains the Queen's personalized registration number, "OU16 XVH," signifying its royal provenance. Additionally, it is one of only two Range Rovers modified specifically for the Queen's use, featuring customized handrails and an elevated driving position.

The specific details surrounding the purchase remain undisclosed, including the final price tag. The online listing on Bramley's Auctioneers website had set a reserve price of £224,850 (approximately Rs. 2.25 crore), but Poonawalla reportedly opted for a direct acquisition.

Poonawalla is known for his passion for luxury cars and has previously acquired rare and vintage models. His collection reportedly includes a Bugatti Veyron, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Ferrari LaFerrari.

