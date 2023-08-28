IndianOil announces chef Sanjeev Kapoor as brand ambassador for Indane XTRATEJ LPG

New Delhi [India], August 28 : IndianOil has announced its collaboration with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its Indane XTRATEJ LPG brand.

The announcement was made at the ‘Indane XtraTej Hotelier Harmony Meet’ in Bengaluru, a confluence of culinary excellence and industry insights, as per a press release. The event witnessed the unveiling of the new XTRATEJ TV commercial featuring Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

XTRATEJ promises a minimum 5 per cent efficiency boost, with the potential for more based on usage.

K Sailendra, Executive Director (LPG) in his address, highlighted the substantial efforts invested by the R&D team to craft an additive for LPG, resulting in the birth of the innovative product, XTRATEJ.

The product's initial trial took place in Belgaum and since then, IndianOil has observed significant year-on-year growth in its market volume. Sailendra emphasized the forthcoming launch of a high-pressure variable regulator and a commercial LPG Hose, which are currently awaiting approval from the LPG Equipment Research Centre (LERC).

Sanjeev Kapoor applauded IndianOil for providing a cost-efficient solution that conserves LPG, essential in an era where customer expectations continue to evolve rapidly.

While IndianOil initially focused on domestic segments, the company now extends its prowess to commercial sectors. Holding a remarkable 45 per cent market share, IndianOil caters to a staggering 14.6 crore customer connections and delivers 27 lakh cylinders daily.

This achievement is bolstered by an expansive distributor network and modern LPG bottling plants. IndianOil's progressive product lineup prioritizes green fuels and energy-efficient solutions.

