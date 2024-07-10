Indians travelled close to 1,000 cities across 68 countries over the year: Report

New Delhi, July 10 Indians travelled close to 1,000 cities across 68 countries over the year, a new report revealed on Wednesday.

According to the ride-hailing platform Uber, summer holidays appear to be the most popular travel time for Indians to travel abroad as schools and colleges go into a break.

The most popular month for overseas travel in 2023 was May, compared to June in 2022.

"Indians have been breaking all travel records over the past couple of years," said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

The data reflected a sharp increase in the number of Indians using the ridesharing app abroad during 2023, with the number of overseas travellers being second only to Americans.

While overseas, Indians travelled 25 per cent longer distances on average compared to their trips in India, and tried as many as 21 different products across countries, according to the report.

During the ongoing summer travel season, Indians are expected to cross records set in the previous years, the report mentioned.

