India’s Best Counsellor Gaurav Tyagi Did Most of the Admissions in 2022

November 25: Mr. Gaurav Tyagi son of the deputy education officer was born, raised, and educated in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Port Blair. He always had the urge to pursue a career in the field of education. In addition to earning a postgraduate diploma in counseling from Bangalore and a diploma in psychology from Chandigarh, Gaurav Tyagi chose to complete his undergraduate studies in B.Tech. As a result of his six years of expertise in the profession and his teaching of students who achieved the top rankings in the NEET UG and NEET PG, he has established a standard for medical counseling. Formerly employed at Convergeone Services and PGK Educational Services, Mr. Gaurav Tyagi is currently operating his own business under the name of Career Xpert and also runs Career Xpert Charitable Trust for providing career counseling to underprivileged students.

In addition to placing the most students in prestigious medical institutions after they passed the most difficult medical exams. He is also an educational influencer. Career Expert has a more than 98% success ratio compared to other counselors. Attal Ratna Samaan Samaroh and the Education Council of India both awarded him accolades in 2019. The Great Visionaries Awards, 2020, and The Game Changers Business Awards were recently won by Mr. Gaurav Tyagi.

Additionally, Gaurav Tyagi was featured in FE, India Today, BW Education, etc.

In total years, the career expert has counseled around 25000 students in MBBS, BDS, MD/MS, and DNB, and nearly 800+ candidates in super specialty medical courses. By using the counseling process run by the federal or state governments, the institute always tries to place its candidates in government or semi-government entities based on their rank. Every medical aspirant is usually advised by career experts to pursue counseling as the only route to admission rather than using any other methods. Their primary goal is to direct students toward the colleges that best match their areas of interest in medical programs. We never promote paying for admissions through donations or other shady methods. They plan out every aspect of the counseling process, including the form to fill out, the college to select, the state we should aim for, how to get into our chosen college, and how to organize documents. Depending on their areas of expertise, Career Xpert assists students in selecting the ideal branch in the medical field.

