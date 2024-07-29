India's Best Design Awards 2024 Honour India's Top Design Projects, Design Studios & Design Houses

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: The prestigious "India's Best Design Awards 2024" honour outstanding achievements of Indian Designers, Design Studios and Design Houses. Established in 2015, the awards recognise exceptional talent across a diverse range of categories and shine the spotlight on the faces behind some of the most iconic brands and designs. Presented in three distinct categories, the awards set a standard of excellence for the industry.

With past winners that include the likes of Tata Motors Design, Hyundai Motor India, V-Guard Industries, Havells and Dabur, this year's edition showcases the winning design projects, design studios and design houses that address the evolving needs of a modern society through design.

India's Best In-house Design Studios 2024

Four in-house design studios have won the honour this year:

Ather Energy, Decode Age, V Guard Industries, and Wipro Enterprises.

India's Best Design Studios 2024:

The list of winning design studios includes some distinguished names in the design industry. In Brand Design, ABND, Lopez Design, Studuo & Therefore Design. In Spatial Design, Baaya Design, Culture Collective & Fosite. In Digital Design, the winners are Digital Jalebi, Idealoft Studio, Studuo & Yellow Slice; and the winners of Graphic Design category are rgd, Become & MIPL. Finally, Analogy is the best Industrial Design Studio and Studio Carbon won the Best Open Design Studio category.

India's Best Design Projects 2024:

This year's winning design projects are: Acoustic TesselWipro Enterprises; AIS2.o (Adient Innovation+ SEA 2.o)Adient India; Ather 450 Apex Website, Ather Halo, Ather Mobile App Redesign, Ather Rizta, Ather Rizta User InterfaceAther Energy; AurumQUBA Architectural Products; Boeing IndiaEnterspace Designlab; Bolt Auto, Sprint Auto XLFABMAX Pipe Fabrication Machines; Brand Identity Design for Digi Yatra FoundationDesignAnswers; Calendar of 2024 for AAA RealtyHetarsh Creative Force; ChaayosYellow Slice; Chefling Packaging DesignEBBXFLO; Chennai Metro Phase 2, Delhi-Meerut Mass Rapid Transit System/Meerut Metro (MRTS)Alstom Transport India; Craze - Brand Identity & Packaging DesignDreamjar Studios; Daylove Sanitary PadsSA Graphic; Design Studio for Bangalore ToolsCentrix Projects; Discovering IndiaIndigifts.

End Credit Titles - Guns & GulaabsAarushi Jain; Evelyn - A Modern PenthouseMJ Architects; Forefathers HyderabadBaaya Design; Unispace x DownstreamFutureScapes by HP Gurgaon; Gulabari Body WashDabur India; Hyphen: Blending Nature & Science Through SkincareConran Design Group; Miluz ZeTa SwitchesSchneider Electric; Novotel Goa PanjimNovotel; Packaging Oteria: The 24x7 SkincareM&C Saatchi February; Rajapushpa GreendaleCombination's; Rattler - Petrol Engine Driven - Light Weight Rail Drilling Machine (LWRDM), Rattler Electric - Light Weight Rail Drilling Machine (LWRDM), Super XL - Magnetic Drilling Machine, Trident XL Reversible - Magnetic Drilling & Tapping MachineBroachcutter Drilling Machines.

Rebranding a Tech Recruitment Company: FlexipleNH1 Design; Revolutionising Digital Banking - MobileBanking App RedesignHDFC Bank; Saladific Packaging RedesignJugnoostudio; SmashwiseRMgX Technologies; Sproos Nut SaucesFirebrand; SUNO Playing CardsWife; SynapseLopez Design; Tata Safari - AccomplishedTata Motors; The CRIIIO4Good Film SeriesVivi5 Studios; The Heritage CourtyardBeyond Designs; The New Hyundai CRETAHyundai Motors India Engineering; The Whistling WhalesElementa Designs; Ticket Booking Microsite for JIO WorldEvolutionCo; V-Guard Envibe Router UPS, V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water PurifierV-Guard Industries; Vahdam Spices - Positioning Indian Spices for a Global MarketMother Tongue Design; ViahTherefore Design; Vision Slim TOCRWipro Enterprises; Vitthal Rukmani Hand-drawn Wall Mural for Baramati Agro Head OfficeShraddha Trivedi Gajbar; WeWork Embassy OneWeWork India; Wings Design (Website Strategy, Design & Developments)Wings Design; ZiahoStradegy

India's Best Design Students 2024:

The India's Best Design Students 2024 award is a stepping stone for personal and professional growth for India's design students. It offers young designers the chance to gain exposure, learn from industry experts, and build a network that can support their future in the world of design. This year we received entries from numerous well-known design schools around the country like National Institute of Design; National Institute of Fashion Technology; Institute of Design, Nirma University; Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology; MIT Art, Design & Technology University; Symbiosis Institute of Design; Pearl Academy; GLS Institute of Design; Emily Carr University of Art + Design; Mcgans Ooty School Of Architecture; United World Institute Of Design (UID); Strate School of Design; Savannah College of Art & Design, Savannah.

Find the complete list of India's Best Design Students 2024 on our website: https://ibda.design-india.com/winners-list-2024/

"We've been hosting India's Best Design Awards for the last 10 years. For these awards, we have a respected jury of well-known academicians from India and other countries that judge the entries on their merit. The winning designs set the benchmark for the industry, inspiring the next generations of designers to step up their design game;" said Sudhir Sharma, Founder - IndiDesign & DesignIndia.

Envisioning the Future of Design at the DesignIndia Show 2024:

The Awards Ceremony is held during The DesignIndia Show (TDS). TDS brings together influential leaders from the design, business, and education fields for a day of thought-provoking discussions on the future of design. Started in 2016, The DesignIndia Show is a reputed platform for innovation, inspiration, and networking for designers in India. The theme for this year, "Humain," explores the integration of AI into design, envisioning a future where AI empowers humanity.

About India's Best Design Awards:

India's Best Design Awards are organised by IndiDesign and DesignIndia to encourage and empower India's design community. DesignIndia is India's largest online community for designers which offered a curated platform for Indian designers with the DesignIndia Magazine. Published by IndiDesign, the DesignIndia magazine is a one-of-its-kind design publication that highlighted excellence across various design disciplines in 144 issues over 12 years.

India's Best Design Awards 2024 and The DesignIndia Show 2024 are set to take place on 31st August 2024. Check websites for details:

https://design-india.com/tds/

https://ibda.design-india.com

