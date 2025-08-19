India's Best Design Awards 2025: Honouring the Best Studios and Design Projects

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: The DesignIndia Show (TDS), is India's most respected platform for recognition of design. Since 2016, it has brought together leading voices from design, business, education, policy, media, and craft, sparking conversations that shape industries and influence culture. This year, the event will be held on 23 August 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.

In this milestone 10th edition of the IBDA, IndiDesign/DesignIndia is introducing GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Design Awards, recognising studios that have shown consistent excellence and lasting influence over last 10 years.

"The studios and projects recognised this year reflect the depth, diversity, and maturity of India's design ecosystem. From imagining user experiences to shaping iconic products and services, these winners show how design can be a creative force and a powerful business asset." says Sudhir Sharma, IndiDesign & DesignIndia

Awarded "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) Design Studios 2025

Think Design Collaborative, Network of Creative Thinkers, Desmania Design, Trident Group, Fractal Ink, Zero Gravity Communications, Lopez Design, rgd, Analogy Design.

Awarded "India's Best Design Studios" 2025

Industrial Design: Analogy Design, BlackCanvas Studio, Desmania Design, Sankul Design, Studio34, Studio ABD.

Spatial Design: Blue Pebble, Culture Collective, Mu Design Studio, StoryStudio, Surreal Global, Crossed Design.

Brand Design: Ogatu Creative Studio, Lopez Design, rgd, Studio EBBXFLO, Zero Gravity Communications.

Digital Design: Network of Creative Thinkers, Fractal Ink, Think Design Collaborative, Wings Design.

Diverse Design Studio: Non-Zero Design.

Packaging Design Studio: Firebrand.

Awarded "India's Best Design Projects 2025"

AB inBev - Centrix Projects; AirShifter - Proxgy; BFF - Best Fan Forever - Neutopia Technology; Bharti Airtel Foundation: The Teacher App - Think Design Collaborative; Celestial Dream, and Echoes of Folklore - Surreal Global; Chai Point - Aagey Se Right Agency; ColorPad by Kokuyo Camlin, and Scholar Pro by Kokuyo Camlin - Thought-Craft Innovation Lab; Digitizing Vriddhamitra Programme, and QUE By Shikhar Dhawan - What The F Studios; Elegna Refrigerator Voltage Stabilizer, Invidia Plus Distribution Board, and Luxecube Premium Water Heater - V-Guard Industries; FRONX and Swift D'Zire - Maruti Suzuki India; Gavyamart A2 Ghee Packaging - SA Graphic; Gleamline, and Tekto - Wipro Enterprises; Happy Pet - Happy Pet Tech / Excitado Innovations; House of Hues - co_LAB Design Studio; Hush Flo - Goldmedal Electricals.

Hyundai Alcazar, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Hyundai Micromobility Concept EV - Hyundai India Digital Design Team - HMIE; Hyundai Micro Mobility E3W & E4W Concept - Hyundai India Design Centre; Jakata stool - House of Locals; Jockey India Website Redesign - 3Minds; Kia Syros - Hyundai Motor India Engineering / KIA Design Department; Legrand India DIY Configurator - EvolutionCo; Luminous Sync-X - Luminous Power Technologies; Maate: True to Motherhood, and Varun Nidhika - Unearthing a couture experience - Studio Borderless; Mahakumbh 2025 Branding & Merchandise - Agami Stores; Mavic - Redefining Sales Force Automation at Scale, and RF Poker - Lollypop Design Studio - A Terralogic Company; Mother O' Malvan - Malvani Spices and more - Dnyanesh Gadge Design; National Stock Exchange - Awfis Space Solutions; Nora's Cantina - Novotel Goa Panjim; NRI Bungalow at Naranpura - Prashant Parmar Architect; Nutricrate Brand Identity Refresh & Packaging Redesign - Uriel Design; OA: Ordinary Awesome Eco Balance Shoes - Noun Design Innovation; Okta and Unispace Shape a Future-Ready Workplace in India, and Takeda Bangalore: First Global Innovation Capability Center in Asia - Unispace; Opium x Marvel: Iron Man Limited Edition Eyewear Collection - Varmine Design Studio; Payana Vintage Car Museum - One&Only Design Agency; Pond House - Judson Associates Architects and Interiors; Renault.rethink. - Renault Design Centre Chennai.

Rhino-E Battery Operated Welding Machine - DesignLIFE; Rohan Ekam, and Rohan Mithila Business Park - Rohan Builders and Developers; Solis S30 Lawn Mower - Studio34, Sukoon - Lumber and Yarn Homes India; SwiftScreen HMI, TD225, and TD425 - INITIA Designs - Uno Minda; Tatiwala Gehna - Ridhima Sogani and Ankit Gupta; Tecno Pova 7 Series - Shenzhen Tecno Technology; The Baaya Experience Centre - Baaya Design; The GentleX - Electric Toothbrush - Creatures of Habit; The New Hyundai Alcazar, and The New Hyundai Creta EV - Hyundai India Design Centre; The Ultimate Travelling Camp - Sawai Shivir Ranthambore - Eumo DesignIntelligence; TITAN XL Auto, and TRIDENT XL Auto - Broachcutter Drilling Machines; Title Animation of Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' - Dhimant Vyas; TrachEase - CurioEdge; Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Jersey Design - Rareform Studio (CSN INDIA); Xin: Brand Identity Design - Dreamjar Studios; Talentica Software - Talentpool.

About India's Best Design Awards (IBDA)

For the past decade, IBDA has been celebrating creative excellence and innovation in Indian design. The awards have built a legacy of recognising exceptional designers and design studios that craft meaningful solutions.

Event Details:

Date: 23 August 2025

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, India

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

For more details:

The DesignIndia Show: https://tds.design-india.com

India's Best Design Awards: https://ibda.design-india.com

