India's Best In-house Design Studios 2025 - Organisations Embrace the Power of Design

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: The 10th edition of The DesignIndia Show (TDS) continues its tradition of honouring the most outstanding design talent in the country through the India's Best Design Awards (IBDA). Among the many accolades being presented this year, the spotlight also shines brightly on India's Best Corporate Design Studios, recognising creative teams embedded within organisations that consistently deliver innovative, high-quality design solutions.

In recent years, forward-thinking organisations have increasingly acknowledged that design is not just an aesthetic layer but a strategic driver of business. By building strong in-house teams, these companies are embedding design into their DNA, ensuring that creativity and user focus influence profitability.

Since 2015, IBDA, Presented by IndiDesign, has set the benchmark for design excellence in India, recognising projects and studios that blend creativity, strategy, and business. Corporate design studios play a unique role in this evolution, working at the heart of their organisations to shape products, experiences, and communications that embody brand values while responding to market needs.

"A Corporate design team has the advantage of deep immersion in the brand's DNA. They are collaborators, innovators, and long-term vision keepers for their companies brands. This award recognises their ability to marry business goals with design thinking."- Sudhir Sharma, IndiDesign & DesignIndia

India's Best In-house Design Studios 2025 - Winners

Maruti Suzuki India

Hyundai India Digital Design Team - HMIE

Bajaj Auto Technology

Renault Design Centre Chennai

V-Guard Industries

INITIA Designs - Uno Minda

Endless Stationery

Trident Group

These winners demonstrate how design, when integrated at a strategic level, can help organisations stay agile, relevant, and competitive. By operating at the intersection of business and creativity, these teams balance commercial objectives with user needs, exemplifying the future of innovation.

About India's Best Design Awards (IBDA)

For the past decade, IBDA has been celebrating creative excellence and innovation in Indian design. The awards have built a legacy of recognising exceptional designers and design studios that craft meaningful solutions.

Event Details:

Date: 23 August 2025

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, India

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

