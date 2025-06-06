India's Clean Energy Expertise Fuels South America's Bioeconomy: Praj Industries to Collaborate with Enersur S.A. For a Biorefinery Project in Paraguay

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Enersur S.A., one of Paraguay's foremost renewable energy companies has selected Praj Industries for its next major project. Praj, a global leader in bioeconomy-driven process solutions, will support the development, assessment, and phased implementation of a fully integrated Biorefinery Project in Paraguay. The Biorefinery aims to produce, in addition to ethanol, co-products such as distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), corn oil, biogas, biobitumen and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The two companies signed the agreement to this effect in the august presence of Mr. Santiago Pena Palacios, President of the Republic of Paraguay. The President, accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, was on a State Visit to India from June 2 to 4, 2025. During the visit, the delegation recognized and appreciated India's advancements in indigenous technology and Praj's contribution to strengthen Paraguay's Bioeconomy sector.

This comes on the back of the contract awarded to Praj by Enersur to design, supply, and commission a state-of-the-art 600 m3/day Anhydrous Ethanol plant in Canindeyu, Paraguay. This facility, which will use corn as feedstock, represents a significant step forward in Paraguay's commitment to clean energy and rural development, while also contributing to reduced reliance on fossil fuels. Praj's extensive scope of work includes process technology licensing, full-scale design and engineering, supply of core process equipment, and on-ground supervisory support. The plant is expected to be fully operational by October 2026.

This initiative by Enersur is poised to create substantial direct and indirect employment, thereby promoting economic growth in rural Paraguay. It is a strong example of how renewable energy projects can power inclusive development while reducing carbon emissions.

"We are proud to collaborate with Enersur in shaping Paraguay's bioenergy landscape and accelerating the transition towards a sustainable bioeconomy," said Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj Industries. "This partnership goes beyond ethanolit embodies our shared vision to harness the full potential of bio-based innovations for clean energy, circular economy, and long-term energy resilience across South America."

"We chose Praj as our partner because of their proven expertise, cutting-edge technology, and extensive experience in delivering large-scale bioenergy projects globally," commented Mr. Omar Bustos, President Enersur S.A. "Their strong track record in South America and commitment to sustainability perfectly align with our vision to develop Paraguay's bioeconomy and drive long-term rural and economic development through this landmark project."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Paraguayan President Santiago Pena in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in key sectors. PM Modi emphasized India's readiness to work with Paraguay on enhancing agricultural productivity through advanced techniques and biotechnology, and emphasized the shared commitment to advancing renewable energy partnerships.

As the world accelerates its transition to greener energy, this landmark project represents a major step forward for Paraguay while reinforcing Praj's strong and growing presence in South America. With over 100 references across the Americasincluding the USA, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Peru Praj continues to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable bioeconomy solutions across the region.

In the photo, at the center : Mr. Santiago Pena Palacios, President of the Republic of Paraguay, flanked (from left) by Mr. Omar Bustos, President of Enersur S.A.; Mr. Ashish Gaikwad, MD-Designate, Praj Industries; Mr. Javier Gimenez, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Paraguay; and Mr. Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD, Praj Industries.

