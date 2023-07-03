"World today sees PM Modi as a troubleshooter", says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that in the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, India has set new benchmarks for progress and prosperity and today the entire world recognises India's ability to manage the biggest crises.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Post Master General (PMG) office and Arogya Mandir sub-post office buildings and inaugurating the parcel hub and nodal delivery centre at Rapti Nagar Phase-III, Yogi said: "Not only has the prestige of India and its people increased on global forums, but the attitude of the people of the world towards India has also changed. The whole world today sees Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a troubleshooter."

The Chief Minister said that a new India has emerged under the leadership of PM Modi. "A new enthusiasm is seen in people in all the countries that PM Modi visits. The whole world is eager to congratulate PM Modi for the kind of leadership he gave to the country during the Corona crisis while upholding freedom of expression and democratic values. PM Modi provided free check-ups, treatment, and vaccines for all the citizens of the country. As many as 220 crore doses of vaccine were given along with maintenance allowances to the needy."

He added, "Twelve crore farmers are being given the benefit of PM Samman Nidhi. Funds for public welfare schemes are being sent to Jan Dhan accounts through DBT, and for the last three and a half years, free ration facilities have been provided to 80 crore people. Such arrangements were not there in any other country in the world during the pandemic."

The Chief Minister said that the people of the world, who earlier believed that India could not do it, now believe that India alone can do it. From infrastructure development to internal and external security, through poor welfare schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about massive changes in the lives of the citizens of the country, he pointed out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the picture of New India is also visible in the field of postal services. When the digital revolution came in the communication sector, it seemed that postal services would stop. But, under the leadership of PM Modi, the postal services also joined the digital revolution, giving a new dimension to their services."

CM Yogi stressed the importance of postal services since the times when there were no means of transport and the postmen delivered letters and money orders by travelling long distances on foot. Today, a new form of Postal department is being created by connecting it with banking and insurance services. Through commemorative postage stamps, the Department of Posts has done an important task of connecting the past with the present, he added further.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the services of the Postal department have been highly commendable during the Corona crisis, as it worked as a reliable companion. When all institutions had come to a halt, the postmen went from village to village and delivered the money to people sent by their near and dear ones.

Referring to the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana launched by PM Modi through the Postal Department, the Chief Minister said that the scheme will help achieve the goal of the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Mentioning the importance of the newly inaugurated Parcel Hub, CM Yogi said that it is a sign of the Postal Department's growing popularity and commitment to public aspirations. Apart from Eastern Uttar Pradesh, different regions of the country will also benefit from this coordination of railways, he informed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also honoured the beneficiaries of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Mahila Samman Bachat Patra, and Deendayal Sparsh Scholarship Scheme on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor