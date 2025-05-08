India's Co-living market inventory set at 1 million beds by 2030: Colliers

New Delhi [India] May 8 : Increasing urbanisation and continued migration of students and young professionals to urban centres has increased the demand for flexible, affordable, and community-oriented housing solutions.

A report by Colliers said that because of such a demand India's co-living sector inventory is expected to reach 1 million beds by 2030.

The co-living market is witnessing positive growth trajectory, helped by "demand rebounding strongly in recent years and operators gearing up for expansion across Tier I cities and select Tier II cities," said the news release.

"We are already witnessing steady expansion into select Tier II markets such as Indore, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Dehradun etc. The co-living market, estimated at around INR 40 billion in 2025, has the potential to grow over five times and reach close to INR 200 billion by 2030," said Vimal Nadar, National Director & Head of Research, Colliers India.

According to the release, there is a rental arbitrage of up to 35 per cent in a comparison between single-occupancy co-living facilities and traditional 1 BHK units, as of April 2025.

The market suffered a low patch during the time of pandemic, but now it has rebounded and currently 50 million migrant populations within the age range of 20 to 34 are major demand base for organized co-living sector.

On the other hand, the co-living market stock in India is estimated at around 0.3 million beds and the estimated demand for organized co-living beds in 2025 is 6.6 million, indicating a significant demand-supply gap.

The report suggests that, this demand-supply gap can be seen as an opportunity for "student housing-focused operators to foray into the market with professionally managed, student-centric housing solutions that can alleviate supply-side constraints and support the evolving needs of India's student population."

