India’s current sugar season to end with 52 lakh tonnes of buffer stock: ISMA

New Delhi, May 16 India’s 2024–25 sugar season is projected to conclude with a net sugar production of approximately 261 to 262 lakh tonnes which will leave a comfortable buffer stock of 52 lakh tonnes to meet domestic demand, the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Friday.

The production includes 257.44 lakh tonnes of sugar produced up to mid-May in the current season, along with an estimated 4 to 5 lakh tonnes anticipated from the special crushing season in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the ISMA statement explained.

“The season commenced with an opening stock of 80 lakh tonnes. Considering the projected domestic consumption of 280 lakh tonnes and export estimates of up to 9 lakh tonnes, the closing stock is likely to be around 52 – 53 lakh tonnes. This reflects a comfortable buffer, ensuring that the country has a sufficient sugar stock to meet its domestic sugar demand,” ISMA said.

Approximately 27 lakh tonnes of sugar has been diverted for ethanol production up to April 30, 2025, during the current season. An additional 6 to 7 lakh tonnes are expected to be diverted over the remaining season, ISMA further stated.

The latest figures show that as of May 15, 2025, sugar production in the ongoing 2024-25 sugar season has reached 257.44 lakh tonnes, with two sugar factories still continuing operations across the country. These two operational factories are located in Tamil Nadu, where the main crushing season is still underway.

To augment production, several factories in South Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected to resume operations during the special crushing season, which typically runs from June/July to September.

Historically, the production in the special season in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu contributes approximately 4 to 5 lakh tonnes of sugar for the current season.

The industry body also said that the 2025–26 sugar season is shaping up to be promising, buoyed by several positive developments across key sugar-producing regions.

In the southern states, particularly Maharashtra and Karnataka, sugarcane planting has shown significant improvement, thanks to a favourable southwest monsoon in 2024. Supported by strong cane availability, the stage is set for a timely start to the crushing season in October 2025,

In the northern belt, including Uttar Pradesh, varietal replacement initiatives are expected to yield tangible benefits. These efforts are expected to result in higher cane yields and improved sugar recovery rates.

Adding to this positive momentum are climate forecasts from both the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet, which predict a normal southwest monsoon in 2025.

This bodes well for crop health and production, strengthening confidence in a robust and productive sugar season ahead, ISMA said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor