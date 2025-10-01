India’s deal-making hits 3-year high at $110 billion, surges 72 pc: Report

New Delhi, Oct 1 Deal making activity involving India has touched a three-year high, with disclosed deal value reaching $109.9 billion in the first nine months of 2025, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to a report by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), this marks a 72 per cent increase compared to last year, making it the highest January–September total since 2022.

Target India M&A activity stood at $91.2 billion, up nearly 57 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Domestic deals grew 81 per cent to $63.8 billion, while inbound M&A touched $27.4 billion, a 20 per cent rise from last year.

Outbound acquisitions hit a more than decade-high at $18 billion, surging over 240 per cent.

France emerged as the most active foreign acquirer in India, while Italy was the top destination for Indian outbound acquisitions.

Elaine Tan, Senior Manager at LSEG Deals Intelligence, said India’s deal activity reflects companies’ pursuit of scale, innovation, and market access both at home and abroad.

“This is setting the tone for sustained activity through the rest of the year,” she noted.

The surge in deals was driven by large-scale domestic restructurings, strategic outbound acquisitions, and strong inbound interest.

Energy & Power led the way, with deal value jumping four-fold to an all-time high, supported by transactions such as the Siemens Energy India spin-off and Schneider Electric’s full acquisition of its India operations.

Industrials and high technology sectors also nearly doubled in value from a year ago, underpinned by India’s growing industrial base, consumer demand, and energy transformation.

Equity markets also showed strength despite a softer start. Indian issuers raised $41 billion through equity capital markets in the first nine months of 2025, making it the second-largest year-to-date total since records began in 1980.

IPOs were particularly strong, raising $10.8 billion -- a 17.5 per cent increase from last year, as per the report.

Investment banking fees in India touched $988.7 million, up 12 per cent YoY. Fees from completed M&A advisory rose 66 per cent, while syndicated lending jumped 40 per cent.

Bond markets, too, saw record activity. Indian issuers raised $77.9 billion through bond offerings, up 16.5 per cent from last year -- the highest ever for the first nine months of a year.

Financials dominated with a 75 per cent share, followed by energy and power and government and agencies.

