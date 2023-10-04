India's Fastest Growing Hair & Skin Clinic - Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Celebrates Grand Opening in Pune

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic, recognized as India's fastest growing Hair & Skin Clinic in the field of Hair Regrowth and Skin Treatment, proudly announces the inauguration of its 25th branch in Baner and 26th branch in Kalyani Nagar. This remarkable achievement underscores the clinic's commitment to meeting the burgeoning consumer demand for top-notch wellness solutions.

With an unwavering dedication to excellence, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic is a leader in the industry, renowned for delivering superior services, utilizing cutting-edge technology, and offering accessible wellness solutions for hair regrowth and skin treatments. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of treatments that encompass both clinical and non-clinical approaches.

The clinic's offerings in hair regrowth include state-of-the-art procedures such as Percutaneous FUE Hair Transplant, PRP Pro+, LASER Hair Therapy, and the innovative Advanced GroHair Cosmetic System, among others. These treatments are performed by a team of world-class experts and are supported by patented, high-end machinery, ensuring remarkable results that consistently exceed expectations.

In addition to their expertise in hair regrowth, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic provides a wide array of skin treatments, including Hydrafacial, Q Switched Laser, Chemical Peel, Botox, Fillers, Thread Lift, Full Body Laser, Face PRP, Warts Removal, and many more. The clinic's dedication to excellence is evident in its commitment to using the latest technology and its team of skilled professionals.

To celebrate the opening of their new branches, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic hosted a grand inauguration ceremony on October 4, 2023. The event was graced by esteemed Chief Guests, Rajesh Chandan, Chairman of JITO Business Network, Chairman of the Latin American & Caribbean Trade Council, and Board member of the National Traders Welfare Board of India. Saran Vel J, Brand Founder & Managing Director, served as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was attended by franchise owners and other staff members of the clinic.

Pune was chosen as the launch destination for an innovative product called Regen Pro9 TM, pioneered by Advanced GroHair & GloSkin. This groundbreaking product signifies a significant advancement in the field of hair regeneration, promising a new era of hair rejuvenation and restoration.

The opening of the Baner and Kalyani Nagar branches is a testament to Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic's commitment to expanding its reach and making top-notch hair regrowth and skin treatments more accessible to a wider audience. As they continue to set new standards in the industry, patients can look forward to experiencing the future of aesthetic medicine right here in Pune.

For more information about Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic and its services, please visit their website at www.adgrohair.com & www.adgloskin.com.

