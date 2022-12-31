India’s first Christmas-themed film jingles around the world!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: Perfectly timed for the global holiday season, an independent film titled JINGLE VINGLE has been released on streaming platforms and is gathering interest from all around the world.

It’s no secret that Indian films are hugely popular beyond Indian shores, and this movie clubs the Bollywood craze, with the feel-good, heart-warming appeal of Christmas – to deliver a must-watch movie for the holiday season! What is really unique it that it avoids all the westernized imagery of Christmas which are often the standard for Holiday movies.

And now for the story!

When Vicky (Matthew Daniel) lands his first job to shoot interviews that connect Christmas to cake, he thinks it’s going to be, well, a cake-walk!

But as he makes his journey with his pretty colleague Natasha (Tanya Pradhan), and his smart-mouthed brother Jay (David Aryan Samuel), he has to contend with stories of Love, Faith, Magic, Logic, Jesus, Wine, Music and more.

The things Vicky hears along the way make him wonder what he is going to tell his boss – the flamboyant and volatile Mr. Grover (Aashit Chatterjee) – who is under pressure to convince investors to launch a cake delivery eCommerce site. So he finds ways to doctor the interviews and talks to the lady who’s bound to confirm that “the most important part of Christmas is cake” – Helen (Vaishnavi Macdonald). Helen is the owner of the bakery that’s eagerly waiting to get the big order from Mr. Grover!

What do they learn from Helen? What do people across India believe about Christmas? What does Vicky himself believe? The tension, laughter and diversity of opinions, sweep us through the rest of the honest, funny, heart-warming story.

The movie has Bollywood sensation Shaan singing the catchy title track, and apart from the fresh leading faces that represent India’s Millennial and GenZ talent, features guest appearances from both Bollywood and Tollywood. Interestingly, this is one of the rare instances that a film based in Hyderabad is produced in Hindi and not Telugu! This was done to reach a wider audience and also better represent India on the whole.

Jingle Vingle is available on Bookmyshow.com in India and the Subcontinent. And it is accessible to global audiences in partnership with a new streaming platform GudSho.com – launched primarily for Indie film producers. The trailer has already crossed the 1M views mark and its songs are perfectly in-snyc with the mood around the globe.

The Movie has been produced by Hyderabad-based BlackSheep Films and is written and Directed by Mark Sujay Samuel. An idea-based production house, BlackSheep has several other feature films and Web Series projects in the pipeline and is deliberately focused on breaking the traditional barriers to finance, produce and distribute good, meaningful content for discerning audiences.

So get swept away by the spirit of the season, and don’t miss Bollywood’s much-awaited take on a much-celebrated festival! A perfect, uplifting, honest, and relatable film that’s worth watching with friends and family – Jingle Vingle!

CAST: Matthew Daniel, Tanya Pradhan, David Aryan, Vaishnavi MacDonald, Aashit Chatterjee

