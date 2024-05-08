India's first commercial utility-scale battery energy storage system project receives regulatory approval with GEAPP's support

New Delhi [India], May 8 : The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has granted regulatory approval for India's first commercial standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

According to a press release, supported by The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), this project represents a leap toward sustainable energy infrastructure in the country.

The project, a 20 MW/40 MWh BESS, is set to be installed at BSES Rajdhani Power Limited's (BRPL) 33/11 kV Kilokari substation.

It is projected to be commissioned in an unprecedented timeline of 18 to 20 months from conceptualization to implementation.

The approval of the BRPL BESS project marks a monumental step in integrating renewable energy sources into the grid and ensuring reliable power supply.

This project, with a record-breaking timeline, exemplifies the commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Not only is the BRPL BESS project groundbreaking in its timeline, but it also sets a new standard for energy affordability.

With a levelized annual tariff of INR 57.6 lakh per MW, nearly 55 per cent lower than the previous benchmark, it signals a new era in energy affordability and accessibility.

India's urgent need for BESS integration in the distribution grid is emphasized by its substantial Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) penetration, exceeding 12 per cent in certain regions. The BRPL BESS project is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating the uptake of low-cost VRE by the New Delhi Utility (BRPL).

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) has played a crucial role in making this project a reality. Apart from providing concessional financing amounting to 70 per cent of the total project cost, GEAPP has contributed technical and commercial expertise, demonstrating the value of BESS at the DISCOM level.

Saurabh Kumar, Vice President - India, GEAPP, expressed pride in supporting the BRPL BESS project, stating, "We are proud to support the pioneering BRPL BESS project, which demonstrates the viability of battery energy storage solutions and sets a new standard for affordability in the energy sector."

He added, "Through our concessional financing and strategic partnerships, we are driving innovation and sustainability in India's energy landscape."

The BRPL BESS project is a collaborative effort between GEAPP, IndiGrid, and BRPL. It not only showcases the viability of BESS solutions but also sets a regulatory precedent for their integration into the grid, unlocking the pathway for future projects across the country.

Harsh Shah, CEO of IndiGrid, commented, "We are delighted to have achieved the key milestone of regulatory approval for our first utility-scale standalone BESS project in an unprecedented timeframe. BESS is a key focus area for us, recognizing its indispensable role in shaping the future of clean energy in India."

He added, "We are very happy to partner with BRPL and GEAPP and are committed to delivering this project on committed timelines with their consistent support."

This project's business model, supported by concessional financing and rigorous monitoring mechanisms, provides a blueprint for sustainable energy deployment worldwide.

It serves as an ideal replicable example for other geographies, demonstrating the feasibility of third-party-owned BESS solutions.

The project SPV - Kilokari BESS Pvt. Ltd, owned by IndiGrid and Ampere-hour Energy, will receive payment from BRPL through a fixed-capacity tariff on an availability basis, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

