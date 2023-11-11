India's First Devotional Theme Park Sai Teerth To Have a Free Laser Show From 10 November, 2023

India PR Distribution

Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: In the year 2018, India got its first-ever Devotional Theme Park in the form of Sai Teerth. The meticulously designed and constructed devotional theme park proved to be yet another architectural innovation from the Malpani Group.

Sai Teerth is just five-minute away from the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. As a fully air-conditioned indoor theme park, Sai Teerth offers an array of attractions to tourists. The tour at Sai Teerth starts with a 12-minute long virtual pilgrimage called Teerth Yatra, where visitors get to witness 10 distinct temples that span the length and breadth of the country and pay obeisance in one breath taking ride. Along with that an hour-long film titled Sai Baba - Sabka Malik Ek which offers a glimpse into the inspiring life journey of Shirdi ke Sai Baba. There is also Lanka Dahan, a 5D cinematic experience which recounts the adventure of Hanuman in Sri Lanka and Dwarkamai, a world-class animatronics and robotics show depicting the life of Sai Baba. Now, a visit to Sai Teerth will become even more rewarding with the launch of a world-class laser show.

Talking about the laser show, Jai Malpani, the director of the Malpani group, says, "The laser show we will have at Sai Teerth will be one-of-its-kind and has been created by learned technical experts using state-of-the-art 3D mapping technology. By implementing several technological innovations, we have ensured that this laser show offers an immersive experience to the visitors. The laser show will be played every evening at Sai Teerth and can be enjoyed by the visitors free of charge. The laser show has been designed keeping in mind the theme of Sai Teerth and it shall showcase Sai Baba's magnificent life, from the time of his birth to death, his impact and influence on people, the formation of Dwarkamai and several other key events from his life."

The laser show will be inaugurated at 6:30 P.M. on 10th November 2023 by State Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and MP Sadashiv Rao Lokhande. After its formal inauguration, all visitors can witness the laser show at 7:00 P.M. everyday. Sai Teerth theme park is open every day from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. The entry ticket, inclusive of all shows, is Rs 450 for adults and Rs 349 for children. Through Sai Teerth, a large number of devotees from across the world have been able to gather a greater amount of knowledge on Sai Baba's journey and managed to build a deeper connection with him and his teachings. With this innovatively designed laser show, the devotees will get the opportunity to explore his life journey in a new form.

In these last six years, Sai Teerth has attracted devotees from different parts of the world. While many of these visitors were devotees, several tourists became devotees of Sai Baba after visiting this unique devotional theme park. The theme park also stands out because of the stunning Mosaic of Sai Baba made from 4000 plus Rubik Cubes is a marvellous rendition of ingenuity and creativity.

