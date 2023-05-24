India's first Education Web 3 Metaverse Event by Crewsphere empowers students with Virtual Reality Technology

BusinessWire India

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 24: The Government Senior Secondary School in Kaloh, Una district, hosted India's inaugural Education Web 3 Metaverse event. With the participation of students from 15 nearby schools, the event provided a hands-on experience with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology.

Organised under the auspices of the district administration and the technical agency, Crewsphere: ICP India Hub, the event aimed to introduce students to the Metaverse, a revolutionary concept in the computer industry. The Metaverse represents the next evolution of the Internet, offering a unified, shared, immersive experience within a 3D virtual space.

According to the organisers, the Metaverse technology will enable billions of people to live, work, shop, learn, and interact with one another from the comfort of their homes. It is predicted to revolutionise sectors such as gaming, entertainment, education, and marketing.

During the event, Deepak Goyal, co-founder of Crewsphere, highlighted the technology's potential by explaining the hardware required for its utilisation. This includes computers, the Internet, virtual reality (VR) headsets, gloves, and wristbands.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma acknowledged the significance of advancements in information technology, emphasizing the ease and accessibility they bring to our lives. He also acknowledged how technology provides a wealth of information at our fingertips.

The Education Web 3 Metaverse event in Kaloh served as a significant milestone in introducing young students to the future of virtual reality technology. By providing them with hands-on experience and exposure to the Metaverse, the event aimed to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators and creators.

This event aligns with the government's vision of embracing technology-driven education and preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the digital era. It marks a crucial step in bridging the gap between traditional education and the immersive, interactive experiences offered by emerging technologies.

With the successful completion of India's first Education Web3 Metaverse event, the organizers are optimistic about the positive impact it will have on the participating students. This event is expected to fuel curiosity, creativity, and innovation, paving the way for a technologically proficient and forward-thinking generation.

Bandhul Bansal, the co-founder of Crewsphere, revealed the organisation's future roadmap for advancing the adoption of the ICP blockchain throughout India. In line with this vision, Crewsphere is preparing to launch a series of innovative programs, including free blockchain courses, grants, research fellowships, and more, aimed at empowering students across the country.

