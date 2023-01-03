India's first green hydrogen blending project commissioned by NTPC

NTPC has commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project.

Green hydrogen when blended with natural gas reduces CO2 emissions keeping the net heating content the same.

The first molecule of green hydrogen from the project was set in motion by P Ram Prasad, head of project, Kawas in presence of other senior executives of NTPC Kawas and GGL.

"NTPC and GGL have worked relentlessly towards achieving this milestone in record time after the foundation stone laying by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India on 30th July 2022. This set-up is geared up to supply H2-NG (natural gas) to households of Kawas township at Adityanagar, Surat. Green hydrogen in Kawas is made by electrolysis of water using power from already installed 1 MW floating solar project," the Ministry of Power said in a statement on Tuesday.

"NTPC and GGL have worked relentlessly towards achieving this milestone in record time after the foundation stone laying by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India on 30th July 2022. This set-up is geared up to supply H2-NG (natural gas) to households of Kawas township at Adityanagar, Surat. Green hydrogen in Kawas is made by electrolysis of water using power from already installed 1 MW floating solar project."

The petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the regulatory body has given approval for the blending of green hydrogen with PNG to start with and the blending level would be scaled phase-wise to reach 20 per cent.

This green hydrogen blending has so far been achieved by only a few select countries like the UK, Germany, and Australia, the ministry said in the statement.

"This would bring India to the centre stage of the global hydrogen economy. India would not only reduce its hydrocarbon import bill significantly but can also bring forex ashore by being a green hydrogen and green chemicals exporter to the world," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor