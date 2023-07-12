India's Gaming Industry Emerging as World's Largest Gaming Hub with a Focus on Digital Entertainment and Cutting-Edge Innovations

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 12: India's massive youth population is propelling the gaming industry expansion, along with new gaming genres, higher disposable incomes and availability of affordable internet & technologically advanced devices and smartphones at affordable price points, making gaming widely accessible. The gaming market in India is valued at USD 2.6 billion in FY 2022 and is projected to rise by 27 per cent annually to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, according to State of India Gaming report. At the 3rd Edition of the India Gaming Conclave 2023, by Konnect Worldwide Business Media, prominent industry leaders and stakeholders gathered to discuss the future roadmap of the gaming industry in India. The next phase of growth for gaming in India is fuelled by the rapid adoption of 5G, Cloud Gaming, Gamification, Popularity of E-sports tournaments and Mobile Gaming devices among others was highlighted on the sidelines of the conclave.

India's emerging gaming industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, turning India into one of the biggest global markets for gaming. The India Gaming Conclave emphasised on what 2023 holds for India’s gaming industry as the next frontier for entertainment, with a focus on global and domestic trends, along with India’s potential to significantly disrupt the global industry in the foreseeable future. India Gaming Conclave 2023 witnessed participation from industry leaders, innovators, OEM’s, developers, gaming publishers, gamers, analysts and influencers, who shared their insights, knowledge, and expertise.

The event themed ‘What 2023 Holds For India’s Gaming Industry As Next Frontier For Entertainment’ was supported by industry partners including MediaTek, OnePlus, Gamezop, Bright Data, Clear Trust and All India Gaming Federation.

“The India Gaming Conclave served to define the Indian gaming landscape and layout a future course for the rapidly growing sector. As the fastest-growing industry in India, mobile gaming continues to be one of the focus areas for MediaTek," said Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, MediaTek India. "MediaTek is working to support newer innovations and developments in MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technologies available in MediaTek Dimensity and MediaTek Helio G-series of chipsets.”

“Gaming Industry in India has witnessed a great interest in recent years. It’s a baby full of exuberance and a bundle of energy. Its exploring with every passing day and minute. It’s starting to get on its feet and at times discovering its own path. It’s a unique market, which needs solutions of its own. I am sure smarter players will be able to make a distinct mark and show to the world, what makes a right play for this market. It’s a most exciting place to be present, in current times. I congratulate Konnect Worldwide Business Media for conceptualizing this exceptional platform,” said Nitin Goel, Country Manager - India Subcontinent, Gameloft.

The interactive sessions focused on cloud gaming, 5G, Esports, trends in the investments landscape, India focussed innovations in gaming infrastructure, monetization, gamification & role of brands - The Industry experts present at the India Gaming Conclave included Sr. level leadership from JUNGLEE Games, PENTA Esports, Gamezop, MYFAB11, VIDA World, RELIANCE GAMES, Bright Data, GAMELOFT, XR Central, LOCO, PlayCKC, STAN, Upthrust Esports and All India Gaming Federation among others.

"This is the second year in a row that Gamezop has associated with the India Gaming Conclave, and this year's edition has been incredibly fruitful. It is crucial for us to explore avenues like these to connect with game developers. We had the opportunity to meet numerous game developers who expressed their interest in partnering with us and utilizing our content (games, quizzes, news, and astrology) as an additional source of monetization. It was fascinating for us to discover that many game developers have been actively seeking alternative methods of monetization beyond ads and in-game purchases, and our company's content offerings resonated with them. Interestingly, game developers who integrate our products (Gamezop, Quizzop, Newszop, and Astrozop) report up to 40 per cent longer session lengths and twice as much lifetime value. Once again, Konnect Worldwide Business Media has surpassed expectations by assembling an impressive panel of experts from various aspects of the gaming industry. The insightful discussions held today have undoubtedly made a lasting impact, and we are thrilled to have reunited with familiar faces while also forging new connections," said Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder, Gamezop.

"As the gaming industry continues to evolve, we stand on the brink of unprecedented growth and amazing possibilities. With advancements in technology and an ever-expanding global audience, the future promises a thrilling journey for gaming companies as well as gamers worldwide. From immersive experiences to ground-breaking innovations, the gaming landscape is set to redefine entertainment, providing endless excitement and unlocking new realms of imagination. I am glad to be a part of the India Gaming Conclave,” said Ninad Chhaya, Senior Vice President, Reliance Games.

“With rollout of 5G and the processing power of the latest handheld devices and XR headsets India and the world is ready for the next generation of immersive gaming. Creator economy and Community powered games will take the immersion and engagement to the next level in this wave. I had a great insightful experience at India Gaming Conclave,” said Shrey Mishra, Co-founder, XR Central.

Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, Konnect Worldwide Business Media added, “Industry has realized the importance of power-packed gaming event in the country congregating whole gamut of gaming ecosystem on a single platform & driving a vision of future innovations for the stakeholders. The 3rd edition of India Gaming Conclave further cemented our resolve in designing quality platforms to empower industry leaders in terms of interacting, connecting and exchanging ideas - thereby leading to a positive change. We are thankful to the industry for the overwhelming support to India Gaming Conclave.”

