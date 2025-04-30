India’s GCCs record robust rise in women staffers at senior levels

New Delhi, April, 30 While India is rapidly becoming a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the development has ushered in a promising trend in women's career advancement with a significant increase in female representation in mid and senior positions in the sector, according to a TeamLease Digital report released on Wednesday.

The report states that apart from playing an integral role in driving innovation and digital transformation in the country, GCCs are leading the way in fostering gender diversity, especially in contractual hiring. This trend is largely driven by structured Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, alignment with global workforce standards, and the growth of roles in areas such as finance, human resources, and digital operations - fields where women have traditionally been more prominently represented.

From 2023 to 2024, GCCs have shown a commendable commitment to improving gender diversity, particularly at mid and senior levels, with the percentage in mid-levels growing from 12.12 per cent in 2023 to 13.68 per cent in 2024 and the senior levels witnessing a growth from 8.14 per cent in 2023 to 13.6 per cent in 2024, the report by the staffing firm states.

This rise in women advancing into leadership roles signals a promising shift in workplace dynamics and underlines the potential for long-term structural transformation, the report further states. However, the report also points out that there is a gender pay gap at senior levels in GCCs, with female employees on average paid 16.4 per cent lower salaries than their male counterparts.

"Crucially, the analysis indicates a disparity of 16 per cent between male and female employees, highlighting persistent systemic inequalities and barriers that affect women's career advancement and salary negotiations. This underscores the need for continued efforts to ensure equitable compensation alongside improved representation," the report states.

In its city-wise analysis, the report reveals that in Tier 1 cities, female participation in GCCs remains relatively high despite challenges like high-pressure work environments and limited career advancement opportunities. In Tier 1 cities, women make up almost 40 per cent compared to the 23.36 per cent in Tier 2 cities.

Despite the challenges, the findings capture a spirit of optimism. It points to the narrowing of gaps in some areas and the steady increase of women entering the workforce across sectors.

