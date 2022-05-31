India's GDP grows at 4.1 per cent in Q4; FY22 growth at 8.7 per cent

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 4.1 per cent in January-March 2022 period, while for the full year 2021-22 the growth stood at 8.7 per cent, according to the government data released on Tuesday.

GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q4 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 40.78 lakh crore, as against Rs 39.18 lakh crore in Q4 2020-21, showing a growth of 4.1 per cent, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

India's GDP growth has slowed for the third straight quarter.

Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 147.36 lakh crore, as against the first revised estimate of Rs 135.58 lakh crore for the year 2020-21, released on 31.01.2022. The growth in GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 8.7 percent as compared to a contraction of 6.6 per cent in 2020-21.

Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 236.65 lakh crore, as against Rs 198.01 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth rate of 19.5 per cent.

The Advance and Provisional Estimates of National Income are compiled using the benchmark-indicator method i.e. the estimates available for the previous year referred to as the benchmark year (2020-21 in this case) are extrapolated using the relevant indicators reflecting the performance of sectors, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.

The Second Advance Estimates of National Income for the year 2021-22 were released on 28th February 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

