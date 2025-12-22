India’s GDP growth likely to touch 7.5 pc in FY26: Report

New Delhi, Dec 22 India's GDP growth is expected to grow 7.5 per cent in FY26 and 7 per cent in FY27, a report said on Monday, adding that 8.3 per cent nominal GDP growth is likely this fiscal.

The report from CareEdge Ratings said that healthy FY27 growth is supported by a possible US‑India trade deal, low inflation, low interest rates and tax relief.

Further, the optimistic capex outlook, as evidenced by the strong order books of the capital goods companies, also bodes well for the investment scenario in the economy.

Healthy agricultural activity, reduced income tax burden, rationalisation of GST rates, RBI rate cuts, festive demand, and front-loading of exports supported growth in H1 FY26, the report said.

"We expect the GDP growth to moderate to around 7 per cent in H2 as the impact of front-loading of exports fades and consumption demand moderates post-festival season," it noted.

The report forecasted CPI inflation averaging 2.1 per cent in FY26 and rising to 4 per cent in FY27, with the wholesale price index expected to remain flat in FY26 and grow 2.5 per cent in FY27.

It expects the current account deficit to remain around 1 per cent of GDP, adding the government may go a little slower on fiscal consolidation, with the fiscal deficit to GDP likely to be budgeted at 4.2-4.3 per cent in FY27.

Global growth is projected to average at 3.1 per cent over the next five years, staying below the pre-pandemic average of 3.7 per cent, the report noted.

In the next five years, growth in the US, UK, and the Euro Area is projected to be marginally below their historical averages, while China’s growth is expected to undershoot its historical average by about 3 percentage points, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor