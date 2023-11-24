India's leading IT service provider, Mindfire Solutions, aims to double its growth in the next 5 years

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Leading IT service provider, Mindfire Solutions (https://www.mindfiresolutions.com/), specializing in offshore-based software development and QA services affirmed its ambitious target of doubling its growth in the next five years. On the occasion of its 24th anniversary, Co-CEO Yogita Sahoo emphasized the company's resilience in adapting to the evolving landscape of the IT industry, driven by automation and digitalization. She said, "The last two decades have witnessed a transformative journey for the Indian IT industry. Mindfire's success stems from our steadfast commitment to navigating these changes, positioning us as a robust organization with over 650+ members, extensive technological capabilities, and a global clientele. As we celebrate our 24th year, our vision for the next five years involves strategic growth in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, while maintaining a strong presence in the US and Canada. Our goal is to double our growth by catering to diverse business sectors."

Driven by a vision of building a software engineering powerhouse, Mindfire Solutions is set to expand its professional team to over 1000 experts by March 2024 making a significant contribution to the thriving tech / IT market. It has recently added 7 new tech capabilities in the areas of AI/ML, RPA, Data Engineering, BlockChain, ERP, and IoT, to its portfolio. With strong proficiency in all major cloud platforms, these enhancements are aimed at fulfilling the evolving and complex needs of their valued customers. Furthermore, Mindfire Solutions is actively bolstering new capabilities in Automation Testing, thereby leveraging its historical strength in this area.

Boasting a remarkable track record of over 20 years, Mindfire Solutions has accomplished a significant milestone of successfully delivering 2000+ projects and serving 500+ global companies. These companies belong to a wide range of industries and are spread across the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Asia. Several clients have expressed their satisfaction with the team's expertise and innovative offerings. Speaking on the business relations, Dan Widing, Founder & CEO, of ProdPerfect, said "Their seasoned professionals have demonstrated impressive expertise in crafting high-quality tests, showcasing a deep understanding of our complex systems, and ensuring thorough test coverage without requiring extensive guidance. Their ability to take ownership of tasks without constant supervision significantly contributed to the overall success of our projects." Aneesa Majid, CEO, of ZipData, INC, added, "Mindfire's team has streamlined and enhanced our product. They have been outstanding in their work ethic and commitment, and have brought so much talent and thought to the company and our next steps. The company has worked with us through some trying times and has become a true partner. We are excited to keep growing our dev team, product, and company with Mindfire."

Mindfire maintains active technological partnerships with global leaders like IBM, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, FileMaker, and Java. The company guides its customers through digital journeys, offering custom solutions in web, mobile, and software testing. With a focus on a 15% CAGR, Mindfire aims to provide domain-specific custom software solutions in Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and FinTech, leveraging cutting-edge advancements in Cloud, RPA, Blockchain, AI/ML, and Data Engineering.

Established in 1999, we are a specialized B2B software development and testing services company, offering offshore-based solutions. Chinmoy Panda has been instrumental in leading the company as Founder & CEO since its inception. Mindfire's global clientele includes a diverse array of tech companies, ranging from startups and SMBs to large enterprises. These businesses span multiple continents, including North America, Europe, and ANZ, and operate across a wide spectrum of industries. We have the distinction of having served 500+ clients and successfully delivered on more than 2000+ projects. Our engagements primarily involve crafting tailored solutions in web, mobile, and testing. These digital solutions play a pivotal role in helping our clients achieve their business objectives, drive innovation, and maintain a competitive edge. Our 20+ years of operation have not only yielded a wealth of experience but also several prestigious global industry awards, affirming the value of our work to our clients.

