India's Most Inclusive Hairdresser Competition Returns: Season 2 of Streax Professional Times India Hair Style Icon 2023 now open for registration

New Delhi [India], May 31: Last year saw history being created as India's leading professional hair colour and care brand, Streax Professional, and India's biggest news platform, The Times Group; launched Streax Professional Times India Hair Style Icon 2023, a one-of-a-kind competition that brings hairdressers from across the country on one platform to showcase their talent.

IHI 2023 is back with a bang and it promises to get bigger and better this year. As the registrations for finding this year's National Hair Style Icon are now open on www.indiahairstyleicon.com; hairdressers have already lined up with their online entries.

Categories that one can participate in are Female Commercial Cut & Color, Female Creative Colour, and Men's Creative Cut & Colour.

This year, the competition tasks are designed and judged by industry experts and international celebrity stylists like Vipul Chudasma, Yolly Ten Koppel, Savio John Pereira, along with technical experts from Streax Professional. From the online entries, 200 Semi-finalists will compete in the zonal rounds to find the top 12 finalists. These finalists will then be groomed in Mumbai and compete against each other to showcase at Bombay Times Fashion Week on October 29, 2023 at The St. Regis Mumbai, finally revealing, the coveted winner.

Veteran hair stylist and jury member, Vipul Chudasama said, "The competition is not brand-centric; it's a celebration of pure talent. It's a co-initiative of Times of India and Streax Professional, with a persistent focus on promoting and nurturing talented hairdressers and colorists. This platform shines a spotlight on those eager to unleash the star within, providing a stage for showcasing their unrivaled artistry and remarkable talent. It's an inclusive platform open to anyone ready to let their creativity soar and leave an indelible mark in the world of hairstyling."

Here's what Professional Hairdressers can win

Winner gets

Rs.5 Lakh cash

A trip to attend the OMC Awards in Paris

Annual contract with Streax Professional

The Golden Trophy

The Runner Up gets

Rs.2.5 Lakh and the Silver Trophy

The 2nd Runner Up gets

Rs.1.5 Lakh and the Bronze Trophy

All finalists get

Rs.75,000 each

All Zonal Semi Final runners up get

Rs. 40,000/- each

"After an overwhelming response and witnessing awe-inspiring talent last year, Streax Professional is geared up to become the steadfast cheerleader; striving to uplift and provide an impetus to the hair styling community once again. We're ecstatic to unveil the highly anticipated season 2 of the Indian Hair Style Icon Awards, proudly presented in collaboration with the Times Group", said Rochelle Chhabra, Streax Professional Head Technical.

Dheeraj Arora, CEO, HRIPL said, "This event serves as a platform for all talented hair stylists across India to showcase their exceptional skills and creativity. We believe in empowering and celebrating the hairstyling community, and this collaboration exemplifies our commitment to excellence. I ask one and all to Join us as we embark on this exciting journey to discover the next iconic hair trendsetters of India."

Important Dates:

West Semi-finals - 20th June, Mumbai. The last date to register is 7th June.

North Semi-finals - 7th July, Gurgaon. The last date to register is 25th June.

South Semi-finals - 25th July, Bangalore. The last date to register is 10th July.

East Semi-finals - 22nd August, Kolkata. The last date to register is 7th August.

Grooming Sessions - 25th to 28th October, Mumbai

National Finals - 29th October, Mumbai

Register on - www.indiahairstyleicon.com

Helpline: +91 84510 01890, +91 84510 02133 (Mon-Fri, 10 am - 6 pm)

Email: admin@indiahairstyleicon.com

Follow @IndiaHairstyleIcon @StreaxProfessional on Instagram & Facebook.

Streax Professional strives to inspire and empower hair experts and consumers with the best in hair & beauty; with Innovation, Style & Glamour every day! It is committed to inspire and empower hair experts with its extensive range of products combining International technology with an In-depth understanding of Consumer's evolving needs and make a professional world standard beauty experience accessible to them.

Times Group is India's foremost news and publishing house that is also known for recognising talent across sectors through various platforms such as Femina Miss India, Filmfare Awards, Miss Diva, I Am She, Fresh Face; and others.

