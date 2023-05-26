India's popular luxury Home Furnishing Brand Durian Furniture launched their 1st store in Motihari, Bihar

PNN

Motihari (Bihar) [India], May 26: Durian Furniture announced the launch of their first store in Motihari, Bihar on May 11th, 2023. This launch marks the 3rd store opened by the brand in Bihar, which specializes in high-quality lifestyle furniture pieces designed to elevate any home or office. This store is located at M/S Tanushree Enterprises C/O Jagat Radha Motors Pvt. Ltd. (Tata Motors Campus), Bankat, Motihari. The opening ceremony of this franchise store, owned by Rahul Agrawal was graced by Mata Satyabhama Devi as a guest of honor.

This sprawling 3700 Sq.Ft. store is a lifestyle experience where people can explore and discover the beauty of their timeless furniture pieces. Their forward-thinking, problem-solving designs unite aesthetics, value, quality, durability, and responsible manufacturing, which ship to over 50 stores across India. Durian Furniture is celebrated for the quality of their products, ensuring meticulous craftsmanship and durability. Furthermore, customers can benefit from a range of perks, such as a 5-year warranty, professional guidance, flexible EMI options, convenient delivery, and other amenities to ensure a pleasant post-purchase experience.

With a special inaugural offer on a select range of home and office furniture, the store welcomes their customers with exciting deals on their favourite furniture pieces.

With over 40 years of industry experience, Durian Furniture has become a trusted one-stop solution for everyday furniture needs. The furniture designs are a perfect blend of functionality and elegance, and it caters to the modern Indian lifestyle.

Their extensive collection includes over 1000 designs, ranging from functional furniture, sofas, recliners, coffee and side tables, lounge chairs, dining, beds, bedside tables, dressers, and more. From mid-century modern classics to contemporary designs, their furniture pieces are designed to match eclectic and modern spaces alike.

If you are searching for premium furniture in Bihar, head over to Durian Furniture's store located in Motihari to see and feel their products. They also offer expert assistance to help customers choose the perfect piece of furniture that matches their style preference and home decor.

Address - M/S Tanushree Enterprises C/O Jagat Radha Motors Pvt Ltd (Tata Motors Campus) Nh -28, Bankat, Motihari, Bihar- 845401.

Contact: - +91 9852562871

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor