India's startup wave merges AI with tradition for smarter daily solutions

New Delhi [India], July 27 : As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, a new wave of Indian entrepreneurs is finding innovative ways to integrate the techn with traditional tools, transforming everyday experiences into smarter, more efficient solutions.

From note-taking to productivity, these startups are reimagining the familiar through the lens of technology.

Their efforts are not only capturing the attention of users but are also gaining recognition from government bodies and international platforms alike, marking India's growing presence in the global innovation landscape.

Many of such solutions were showcased in the recently concluded 25th edition of Gifts World Expo in the national capital.

Hyderabad-based ReNote AI, which has built smart reusable notebooks integrated with an AI-powered mobile app that transforms handwritten notes into editable, searchable digital text, says that the expo is benefiting it in getting new customers, and interestingly, the enquiries are proving to be the new use cases for its engineering and design team.

Suman Balabommu, Founder of the ReNoteAI said, "So when we are exhibiting here, multiple people came up with multiple use cases. So I got that opportunity and several use cases too."

Recognised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Google among the top 100 Indian Mobile apps, the startup has also showcased its innovation at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Dubai and the Osaka World Expo.

Speaking about what attracts foreign buyers to the company's solution, Balabommu said that scientific studies have proven that writing on paper improves focus, memory, and creativity. ReNote AI preserves these benefits while eliminating the limitations of traditional notebooks. Inspired by these very findings, we are gaining recognition on global platforms, he added.

"Compared to India, the other countries are more giving preference. So, they saw the very good opportunities there when I exhibited in Dubai. Many of the people are ready to invest in the products and to expand the business in UAE and all," Balabommu added.

ReNote AI's reusable smart notebook, powered by AI cloud syncing, reduces paper waste and keeps your notes safe for a lifetime, while being environmentally conscious.

"ReNote AI is not just a product; it's a movement to bring back a culture of mindful, healthy, and sustainable writing," he added.

ReNote AI utilises AI to convert handwriting into text in real-time and provides AI-powered summaries for instant insights. With instant multi-language translation, auto-task and calendar syncing, and sketch-to-image generation through generative AI, among many use cases, Indian startups are exhibiting their growing quest to integrate AI with traditional tools.

