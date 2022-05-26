India's Top DJ awards announced: DJ Hardik and DJ Rink from Angad Singh entertainment bag accolades

Delhiites Magazine recently conducted an award function for felicitating the top DJs in the country. This was a unique event that aimed to recognize DJing talents and motivate them to perform better. The event in Delhi received huge footfall and many industry veterans praised the initiative as a great way to motivate talents.

Titled India's Top 50 DJ Awards, it has created a new trend and music enthusiasts and industry big names are looking forward to more such events. The guests of honour at the event included big names in the industry including DJ Aqeel, DJ Akhtar, DJ Akbar, DJ Sami, DJ Suketu, DJ Lemon, and many more.

Speed records was the official music partner for the show. Top music numbers were also played at the event and music lovers were delighted with the vibe. The song that received maximum praise was 'Under construction vol 2' by DJ Hardik which has recently been making headlines in the music space.

The titles at the event included India's youngest most trending DJ, Best DJ, Upcoming star DJ, and many other upcoming titles. The top two titles were bagged by DJ Hardik and DJ Rink from Angad Singh Taran entertainment.

This means a lot for the Punjabi music industry as the audience often pays more attention to Hindi and English numbers while regional gems fade into oblivion. Angad Singh who has long been committed to the cause of promoting regional music said that it is an emotional moment for him to see people taking regional music beyond weddings and bars and felicitating it on a bigger platform.

The event is trending across digital platforms and the top 50 DJs are elated and basking in fame. Many of them are getting appreciation and new assignments and appreciation.

A career that was once never taken seriously is finally receiving the praise and recognition it deserves. More talented music enthusiasts are slowly considering DJing as a serious career choice and making their dreams come true. This event was a push in the right direction.

We hope many more such events come up and change the landscape for the better.

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor