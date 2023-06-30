Indigo airline to connect Lucknow with Abu Dhabi, Dubai from July 12

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 : Four more additional international routes will start from Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport starting this July.

Flights (to and fro) to Abu Dhabi and Dubai will commence from July 12. These four daily direct flight routes will be operated by Indigo.

"Abu Dhabi will be the new destination for Indigo Airlines from Lucknow. While Indigo airline will resume its operations to Dubai from 12th July," a Lucknow airport spokesperson said in Hindi.

"Last month, Lucknow airport added two flights to Dammam and with four flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai from next month, the average number of international flights flying out of Lucknow will increase from 13 to 17 per day," the spokesperson added.

In the past year, Lucknow airport has successfully started operations of Air Asia India, Akasa Air, and Thai Air Asia airlines. On average, around 18,000 passengers travel through Lucknow airport on 120 daily flights.

In the first quarter of 2023-24, Lucknow recorded a movement of around 15.5 lakh passengers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor