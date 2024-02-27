Indo–American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Organises Golf Tournament to encourage business networking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce presents IACC x 360 Open Golf Tournament 2024 hosted its second edition on February 23, 2024, at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, Mumbai. The event aimed at fostering business networking among corporate heads, senior representatives, businessmen, and dignitaries from the Consulates, Diplomatic Corps, and Government Officials.

Mr. Pankaj Bohra, National President, Indo–American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in his opening remarks, greeted the attendees and congratulated all the winners, underscoring the Chamber’s vital role in facilitating business growth and collaboration. He provided an overview of the Chamber’s mission and initiatives, emphasizing its commitment to driving Indo-US trade relations toward a prosperous future.

Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey, Regional Vice President of IACC West-India Council, in his Welcome Address emphasized on the broader significance of Golf Tournament, highlighting its role in fostering connections and partnerships within the business community. He urged everyone to actively participate in Chamber's activities and leverage on the burgeoning Indo-US trade relations for mutual benefit, aiming to reach a $500 billion milestone soon.

The Golf Tournament and the Awards Night was decorated by H.E. Dr. Fukahori Yasukata, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, H.E. Cüneyt Yavuzcan, Consul General of Turkey in Mumbai, H.E Aliaksandr Matsukou, Consul General of Belarus in Mumbai, H.E Gustavo Gonzalez, Consul General of Chile in Mumbai and Consul Eng. Jesus Champos, Panama Marinetime Authority.

The tournament witnessed the participation of over 110 corporate leaders from top companies from Mumbai, Pune and Nashik making it one of India’s most exclusive golf events. The partners for the event include 360 One Wealth as the Cup Sponsor, along with Navnit Motors, CISB, Reid & Tailor, Imagicaa, Virgin Hills, Pot & Bloom, Truefitt & Hill, RAS and SukhoThai.

The Bombay Presidency Golf Club provided an idyllic setting with its beautifully presented fairways, true greens, and an excellent 18-hole course. Participants enjoyed friendly banter and showcased their competitive spirit while playing golf, followed by a selection of beverages and food. The event concluded with awards presented to the winners.

The IACC Golf Tournament served as a testament to the Chamber’s commitment to promoting business excellence and fostering meaningful connections within the corporate community. Know more about IACC at https://www.iaccindia.com/

