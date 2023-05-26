Indus University to host national conference on India’s most revered ecological concept of Acharanam on May 27-28

Being supported by C20, the conference will see renowned speakers share their views on a balanced and sustainable lifestyle based on traditional Indian Knowledge Systems

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26: The Civil20 (C20) working group, working to bring together voices, ideas, and solutions to global challenges under the G20, with a special focus on researching eco-friendly lifestyle practices, in collaboration with LIFE, is organising a two-day national conference on India’s most revered ecological concept of Acharanam at Indus University on May 27 and 28, 2023.

The national conference aims to explore, understand, and integrate how the Indian society has incorporated the teachings from various ancient scriptures into our daily lives.This conference is being officially organized as part of a larger series of C20 conferences in which speakers will provide insights and recommendations for public policy on various global challenges of the 21st century. These recommendations will help in framing the official G20 conferencereport. The aim of this conference is to explore how Indian society has transformed profound wisdom and deeper perceptions of ecology into daily practices.

Twenty-two prominent speakers and experts from India and the world including eminent personalities like Prof. Bhagwati Prakash Sharma, Prof. Kattesh V. Katti, Shri Aravindan Neelakandan, Padma Shri Lakshman Singh, Dr. Gajanand Dange, Shri Hitesh Jani, and Dr. P. Kanagasabapthiwill take part in the two-day national conference. Through lectures, discussions, and interactive sessions, the speakers will share their insights on the ideas India has generated and incorporated in the fields of nature and ecology since ancient times. They will also speak about India’s environmental consciousness, the unity of life and its diverse manifestations, and the methods adopted by Indian visionaries to transform these beliefs into practical approaches. The conference sessions will cover a wide range of themes from environmental ethics, green nanotechnology, and rural reconstruction, to temple rituals and practices, village economy and traditional water harvesting.

