Industrialist Harsh Goenka lists 10 expectations from PM Modi in 3rd term

New Delhi, June 2 RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka on Sunday listed 10 expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his third term in office.

Listing the expectations on microblogging platform X, Goenka mentioned 'One Nation, One Election'; Uniform Civil Code; and Agricultural reforms, which he expects should be implemented during PM Modi's third term.

Also, he expects to see continued efforts to boost the economy through infrastructure & manufacturing, further push in digitalisation & growing India’s global profile, and expansion in healthcare & education, among others.

Further, Goenka noted that in the third term of PM Modi, job creation along with labour reforms, and greater investments in energy & climate should be a priority.

Since being shared on X, the post has garnered over 55,000 views. Also, several users in the comment section shared their expectations from PM Modi's third term.

"Major investment in Railway, tax rationalisations for the middle class," a user wrote.

"How about adding a focus on renewable energy and sustainability? Imagine India leading the world in green tech and clean energy! Plus, more green jobs and a healthier planet for future generations," another user said.

