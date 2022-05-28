IndustrialPlot.com launched to boost govt Make in India and Atamnirbhar Bharat Initiatives

is a Jaipur based real estate startup for the sale/rent of industrial properties and commercial properties. IndustrialPlot.com is India's 1st exclusive property portal for Industrial properties.

Industrialplot.com was launched on March 1, 2022, and in its first-quarter, i.e., till may end, the portal has received more than 400 properties and has generated more than 100 leads and helped owners find buyers and tenants for their properties. Currently, we are working only in Jaipur, but one can post properties from all over India. Of these 400 properties, most of the properties are posted by landowners themselves, and broker posted properties are very few, thus making it a very attractive proportion. One can easily find Industrial land in Jaipur or Rajasthan for any purpose.

Selecting land or space is an important decision for any business; proper choice of location is instrumental in the business's future success. With Industrialplot.com you can find industrial areas on your terms. It makes the industrial real estate process faster, simpler and more flexible; we are changing the way people look at industrial real estate. Industrialplot brings you the quickest and most convenient way to display your Industrial property advertisement and connect you with prospective buyers & sellers, and tenants.

Finding and selling industrial and commercial property was never so easy because you won't find many agents exclusively working in these fields; existing online portals are mainly dealing in residential real estate, and that is why there is a need for a dedicated online portal for industrial and commercial real estate only.

Industrialplot.com has a vast user base who are exclusively coming from the business category. That means the users are mainly interested in industrial and commercial properties.

Industrialplot.com offer a wide range of industrial and commercial properties like shops, land, office space, warehouses, cold storage, factory mines, schools, hotels, and hospitals.

As all the other online portals work mainly in the residential segment and the commercial segment is their second choice, our motive comes into the picture. We focus on the industrial property segment as primary and commercial real estate as secondary.

Industrialplot.com vision is evident. We want to be the leader in the industrial real estate segment in the coming 2 years. We are starting from Rajasthan as Jaipur is in the top tier-2 cities in the warehousing industry and will expand in other cities of Rajasthan in the coming months.

Our tagline says more about us "Connecting people space and opportunity" we are connecting people from different sectors and domains. Helping them with their requirements and creating opportunities for both.

Industrialplot.com is started by PratiiekMor and Rohit Kumar; both are from real estate backgrounds and have 20 years of experience. Currently, they are running Jv deals. in, which is a well-known real estate joint venture firm. Bhoomilap Pvt ltd is the Parent organization of industrialplot.com.

With increasing population and government make in India and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, India will witness massive manufacturing & production increment, so new industrial units will be set up; thus, logistics and warehouse business will also increase. Recently PLI scheme by GOI gave the industrial sector a big boost. E-commerce is penetrating every nook and corner of our country; thus, warehousing demand will skyrocket. India is heading towards the industrial revolution. So we are going to be benefitted from these.

One question that arises in everyone's mind is that "there are a lot of online portals like 99acre, magicbricks, housing, makan, IndiaProperty, No broker, Olx, and many more, so is there a need for another property portal? According to our Co-founder Pratiiek Mor," there is always scope for everyone; if you provide better services and improvised version of something in the market, the market will welcome you.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor