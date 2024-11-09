Industry leaders, including Nikhil Jathar, Krishna Pandya, Mayuresh Phadke & others, share insights on funding strategies and inclusive growth at the event

VMPL

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: The 7th edition of the Local Startup Meet (LSM) recently concluded in Nagpur, Maharashtra, organized by the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kharagpur. The event successfully brought together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, CEOs, and startup founders to engage in meaningful discussions about the evolving startup ecosystem.

A key highlight of the meeting was the panel discussion titled "How Funding Choices Shape Company Culture and Values," which featured contributions from several esteemed industry leaders. Among the panelists were:

Ashutosh Naik, Group CCO at Groww

Nikhil Jathar, Co-founder and CTO of AvanSaber

Krishna Pandya, Founder & CEO of V21 CAPITAL

Mayuresh Phadke, Co-founder at Lemma Technologies

Kush Mehrotra, Vice President at MapMyIndia

The panelists shared valuable perspectives on the critical role that funding sources play in shaping a company's culture and long-term objectives.

Key Insights from the Panel Discussion:

Impact of Funding Sources: Panelists explored how different types of investors, such as venture capitalists and impact investors, influence a company's priorities, whether it be growth and profitability or social and environmental impact.

Values Alignment: Emphasis was placed on the importance of aligning a startup's values with those of its investors to maintain a cohesive and motivated organizational culture.

Inclusive Growth: Strategies for fostering diversity and creating equitable opportunities within startups were discussed, highlighting the significance of inclusive growth in building sustainable businesses.

In addition to the discussion, the panelists played a pivotal role in evaluating and providing feedback to participating startups. They assessed funding eligibility, offered strategic suggestions, and recommended improvements to help startups refine their business models and growth strategies. This interactive judging session provided entrepreneurs with actionable insights to enhance their ventures and align them with best practices in the industry.

Reflecting on the event, Nikhil Jathar shared, "It was inspiring to see passionate entrepreneurs building sustainable, value-driven businesses. Aligning culture with growth strategies is essential for long-term success."

Vinay Raut, Shivraj Gulve, and Khush Duggar, a few event organizers, remarked, "The participation of experienced leaders added immense value to our discussions. Their real-world experiences gave our attendees actionable insights to navigate the complexities of building and scaling their startups."

The Local Startup Meet 2024 also featured interactive sessions and networking opportunities, allowing entrepreneurs to connect with potential mentors, investors, and peers. Organizers expressed their gratitude to all speakers and participants for making the event a success.

About Local Startup Meet (LSM)

The Local Startup Meet is an annual event organized by the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kharagpur, aimed at fostering a vibrant startup community by facilitating knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration among entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and aspiring startup founders.

