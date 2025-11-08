Industry Leaders Meet in Ahmedabad to Map India’s Recycling Future Ahead of BRS & PRS India 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 7: With the nation's recycling industry on the cusp of an exponential growth phase, prominent stakeholders from Gujarat convened at Ahmedabad for an exclusive high-level roundtable. The meet, hosted by Media Fusion & Crain Communications, served as a crucial precursor to the upcoming Bharat Recycling Show (BRS)and Plastics Recycling Show India (PRSI) 2025, focusing on forging a path for sustainable industrial growth, policy evolution, and circular economy goals.

The central feature of the session was a dynamic panel discussion titled “Policy, Markets, and Circular Growth: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead for the Recycling Industry.” The dialogue zeroed in on vital strategies, including enhancing material recovery, promoting innovation in waste management, and the practical steps needed to achieve India's circular economy vision.

Gujarat: The Recycling Powerhouse

The state's pivotal role in India's waste ecosystem was a key highlight. Mr. Prashant Trivedi, Immediate Past Chairman, Ahmedabad Chapter, Indian Plastic Institute (IPI), underscored the state's dominance, stating, “Gujarat continues to hold a leading position in India's recycling and manufacturing ecosystem, contributing over 25% to the country's total waste handling. Industrial clusters such as Dhoraji, Bhavnagar, Halol, Vapi, and Ahmedabad have become concentrated recycling zones, with extensive PET recycling taking place in Surat, Kandla, and Ahmedabad.”

“The recent establishment of India's largest MLP plant in Sarigam further strengthens Gujarat's recycling infrastructure. Driven by strong government regulations, rising environmental awareness, and EPR adoption, the state's recycling sector is poised for accelerated growth. With India's plastic recycling market projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% (volume) and 5.22% (value) through 2033, Gujarat remains a key contributor. Advanced technologies in auto-segregation, sorting, and processing are being rapidly adopted, while entrepreneurs increasingly focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation,” further added Mr Trivedi.

Gujarat's commitment is reflected in the numbers: it accounts for a significant share of the nation's plastic and industrial waste processing capacity. According to CPCB's 2023–24 inventory, Gujarat hosts 350 authorised recycling units for hazardous and other waste, one of the highest among Indian states and has successfully remediated nearly 95% of its legacy waste.

Policy and Technology Driving Transformation

The implementation of new policies, notably the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates, was identified as a major catalyst for the industry's formalised growth.

Mr. Deepak. V. Mehta, Founder & Managing Partner, Leevams, shared his perspective on the market evolution, “With the implementation of new PWM guidelines and EPR mandates across all PIBOs, the recycling industry is set for exponential growth nationwide, including Gujarat. The state has long led India's plastics ecosystem from virgin polymers to advanced processing — yet large-scale polyolefin recycling is still emerging beyond PET recyclers. As informal units begin aligning with sustainability and circular economy principles, the transformation will be dramatic. Rising waste volumes, stricter compliance, and the need for higher throughput will accelerate demand for sustainable recycling and waste management technologies.”

Technology providers highlighted how AI and Robotics are revolutionizing efficiency and recovery rates. Mr. Sandip Singh, CEO, Ishitva Robotic Systems, remarked on the impact of automation, “At Ishitva Robotics, our AI-powered solutions collectively process over 250 tons of dry waste per hour across multiple facilities in India, helping recover tens of thousands of tons of high-quality recyclable plastic annually. By making automation scalable and accessible, we are enabling recyclers to achieve higher recovery rates, strengthen circularity, and support India's sustainability and EPR goals.” he said.

Surging Market Potential

The roundtable affirmed the immense market opportunity in the waste management sector. Mr. Amit Patel, Founder & CEO – CircleLife Environment, provided a compelling market outlook, “With India's waste-management market projected to grow from roughly USD 25 billion in 2023 to over USD 39 billion by 2030 (a CAGR of ~6.5%) and the recycling services segment itself set to nearly double by 2033 with (a CAGR of ~9.6%) the demand for sustainable recycling is surging. Circlelife Environment is at the forefront of this transformation, offering innovative, technology-driven solutions that promote resource recovery, circularity, and eco-conscious operations.”

A Platform for Future Growth

Concluding the successful pre-show event, Mr. Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion, emphasized the strategic importance of such forums, “The recycling industry in India is entering a decisive growth phase, driven by rising material recovery targets, technological adoption, and evolving producer responsibility norms. India's waste-plastic recycling volume stood at approximately 10.9 million tonnes in 2024, and is projected to more than double to 25.4 million tonnes by 2033, highlighting the industry's strong growth trajectory. The roundtable meet in Ahmedabad acts as a strategic forum to unite recyclers, technology providers, sustainability experts, and policymakers to deliberate on advancing resource efficiency and green manufacturing. Through platforms like Bharat Recycling Show and Plastics Recycling Show India, our vision is to empower industry stakeholders, showcase breakthrough recycling technologies, and strengthen India's position as a leader in sustainable waste management and circular economy solutions.”

The session saw participation from other key figures, including Mr Chetan Joshi, President -TRRAI (Global Affairs & Imports); Mr Prashant Trivedi, Immediate Past Chairman, Ahmedabad Chapter, Indian Plastic Institute (IPI); Mr Punit Gopalka, MD & CEO – Packem Umasree Pvt. Ltd, and Mr Jitendra Chopra, President, Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers of India, solidified Gujarat's position as a crucial driver for India's resource recovery ecosystem.

The discussions set a high-impact agenda for the upcoming Plastics Recycling Show India 2025, the world's largest event dedicated exclusively to plastics recycling, which will take place from November 13-15, 2025, at Hall 6, Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mumbai.

