Infidigit, India's Leading SEO Company, Continues To Innovate With Client-Centric Developments Through Infigrowth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Infigrowth, the digital growth platform developed by Infidigit, India's leading SEO agency, has introduced its SEO Audit Module a comprehensive, AI-powered solution designed to help brands precisely identify and resolve SEO issues impacting online visibility and performance.

The SEO Audit Module offers a comprehensive site health checkup that helps brands gain clear insights into their website's performance. By analysing critical SEO factors through advanced AI-driven technology, it highlights key areas for improvement and provides actionable recommendations. This empowers businesses to enhance their search rankings and maintain a strong digital presence.

The key features of our Automated SEO Audit Module include:

* 200+ Pointers Checked Covers speed, mobile-friendliness, content, backlinks, and user experience.

* Weekly and Monthly Reports Track SEO progress regularly.

* Clear Fix Recommendations Step-by-step guidance for quick fixes.

* Issue Prioritisation Focus on the most critical problems first.

* Page-Level Insights Analyse and optimise individual pages.

* Team Collaboration Share audits and work together in real-time.

Kaushal Thakkar, CEO, Infidigit, said, "With over a decade of experience in SEO and digital marketing, Infidigit has a deep understanding of the challenges brands face in today's digital ecosystem. Infigrowth was created to address these challenges by offering a platform that combines AI-driven diagnostics with practical recommendations. Our SEO Audit Module enables brands to make data-driven decisions that lead to measurable growth, improved user experience, and a stronger online presence. It helps businesses stay agile and competitive in a constantly evolving landscape."

Leveraging Infidigit's deep industry expertise and Infigrowth's AI capabilities, the SEO Audit Module delivers precise insights and actionable steps that enable brands to optimise their digital strategies, adapt swiftly to market shifts, and drive sustainable growth.

Beyond the SEO Audit Module, Infigrowth provides a full suite of AI-powered features including AI Overview tracking, SearchSense, RankTracker, and SERP Comparison. They are complemented by AI-driven keyword suggestions, seasonal trend tracking, competitor benchmarking, comprehensive SERP insights, and instant ranking alerts. Together, these features provide brands with a comprehensive and proactive SEO management experience.

Looking ahead, Infidigit remains committed to continuous innovation and plans to introduce more advanced features on Infigrowth tailored to the evolving needs of digital marketers and businesses aiming to maintain a competitive edge.

About Infigrowth

Infigrowth is a cutting-edge digital growth platform developed by Infidigit, one of India's premier Digital Marketing agencies. Specialising in AI-powered SEO and data-driven marketing solutions, Infigrowth helps brands optimise their online presence, improve search rankings, and achieve measurable business growth. With a focus on innovation, actionable insights, and comprehensive digital tools, Infigrowth empowers businesses across industries to stay competitive in the evolving digital landscape.

About Infidigit

Founded in 2017, Infidigit is an AI-enabled digital growth partner that empowers top brands to achieve impactful results across SEO, Content, PPC, ASO, CRO, Website Development, and data-driven marketing strategies. As a pioneer in AI innovation within marketing, Infidigit has developed Infigrowth a SaaS platform designed to simplify SEO for businesses of all sizes. Over the years, Infidigit has partnered with startups, MSMEs, and enterprises across diverse industries, helping them thrive in the fast-evolving digital economy. The company's commitment to excellence is demonstrated through over 65+ award-winning campaigns, recognised by prestigious platforms including SMX, APAC Search Awards, ET BrandEquity Shark Awards, Sparkies, and E4M IDMA.

