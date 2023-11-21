Infidigit Joins Forces with Yoga Vidhay Pranic Healing Foundation Trust of Maharashtra, Mumbai North for a Noble Cause

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Infidigit, a leading provider of SEO services, supported the underprivileged communities in Mumbai by partnering with the Yoga Vidhay Pranic Healing Foundation Trust of Maharashtra, Mumbai North to distribute food packages and sweets to approximately 650 individuals on the joyous occasion of Diwali. The Yoga Vidhay Pranic Healing Foundation Trust of Maharashtra Mumbai North is a non-profit organisation that promotes holistic well-being and creates positive change in the community. It aligns perfectly with Infidigit’s values of compassion and social engagement.

The donation drive occurred early in the morning at five locations in Borivali, Malad, and Kandivali on November 12th. This initiative aligns with Infidigit’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility and underscores its dedication to spreading the joy of Diwali among those who need it most.

“Diwali is a celebration of light, hope, and togetherness. However, it can be a time of hardship and struggle for many impoverished communities. We are delighted to partner with the Yoga Vidhay Pranic Healing Foundation Trust of Maharashtra Mumbai North to bring some much-needed joy and support to these individuals during this special occasion,” said Kaushal Thakkar, MD & Founder, Infidigit.

“I believe that true abundance lies in our ability to give. This Diwali, let us radiate the light of compassion and service to others. As we come together to celebrate, may our collective efforts sow the seeds of positive change, spreading the teachings of love and healing. Through our shared commitment, we aspire to create a community where everyone can experience the joy of Diwali, not just in celebration but in the spirit of helping and uplifting one another,” said Chetan Sonpal, Managing Trustee, YVPHFTM Mumbai North.

Infidigit’s commitment to social responsibility extends well beyond this Diwali initiative. The company has a longstanding history of collaboration with organisations such as the Akshay Patra Foundation, Riddhi Siddhi Charitable Trust and many more, highlighting its steadfast dedication to positively impacting society.

