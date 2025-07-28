PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 28: Global communications platform Infobip has once again been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS)1. This year the company is placed furthest in Completeness of Vision. Infobip views this third consecutive recognition as acknowledging its status as a global CPaaS powerhouse.

Magic Quadrant2 reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables customers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs. As a Leader, Infobip is recognized for both its Ability to Execute and its Completeness of Vision.

Infobip powers conversations for some of the world's most innovative businesses including Microsoft, Uber, Meta, NEXT, Digitaleo, AXA Partners, and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Its full-stack omnichannel platform spans voice, SMS, email, and Rich Communication Services (RCS), delivering advanced conversational capabilities and AI-enhanced experiences. Complementing this, Infobip's strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom AG, NVIDIA, Telefonica, and others highlight its commitment to driving innovation and building next-generation communication and AI infrastructures.

Infobip is accelerating the future of CPaaS through bold innovation in AI and automation. Its AI Hub seamlessly integrates agentic AI, generative AI and advanced analytics to drive scalable customer engagement. At the same time, Infobip is driving global adoption of RCS Business Messaging and pioneering the expansion of the Network API ecosystem, reinforcing its leadership in emerging communication technologies.

Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip, said: "We're not just participating in the evolution of communications; we are defining it in co-creation with our customers and partners. We will continue setting the pace in transforming how global enterprises connect, engage, and grow. We believe that being recognized by Gartner as a Leader is a strong validation of our continuous innovation and strategic foresight."

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner CPaaS Magic Quadrant 2025 report here: https://www.infobip.com/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-cpaas-2025

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service by Lisa Unden-Farboud, Manoj Bhatia, Pankil Sheth, Ajit Patankar, 21 July 2025.

2 Gartner Magic Quadrant: https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

Recent award wins include:

- Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)

- Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

- Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

- Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

- Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

- Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research's RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)

- Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

- Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2024 for the second year running (June 2024)

- Infobip named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

