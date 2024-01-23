Infogain appoints Dinesh Venugopal as new CEO

New Delhi, Jan 23 Infogain, a Silicon Valley-headquartered leader in human-centred digital platforms and software engineering services, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dinesh Venugopal as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 8.

Venugopal will take over from Ayan Mukerji, who joined Infogain in 2018 as Chief Operating Officer before becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2021.

“Leading Infogain has been an extraordinary journey, and I extend my gratitude to Apax and the Infogain Board for this incredible opportunity," Mukerji said in a statement.

"Dinesh comes with a proven track record and is the perfect choice to steer Infogain into its next growth chapter," he added.

Before Infogain, Venugopal was the CEO of PK, an experience engineering company, before its acquisition by Concentrix, where he became the President of Concentrix Catalyst. He also spent over a decade at Mphasis, serving in various roles, including President of Direct & Digital.

"Infogain’s platform growth story over the last few years has been remarkable. I’m delighted to join at an exciting time as Infogain positions its customers to succeed in the race for digital dominance," Venugopal said.

Infogain engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries.

