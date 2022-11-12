Infor picks Singaporean Terry Smagh to helm Asia Pacific and Japan

, the industry cloud company, today announced the appointment of Terry Smagh as senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan. Based in Singapore, Smagh will be responsible for growing Infor's business and driving customer success across key markets in the region, including Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Korea. "Terry is a seasoned expert in the Asia Pacific enterprise software market and comes armed with over 20 years of international experience in driving exponential revenue and market growth," shared Wolfgang Kobek, executive vice president and general manager for international business at Infor. "We are thrilled to have him onboard to lead our fast-growing APJ region, which is rife with opportunity. As Asia's businesses seek to scale their investments in technology, they are looking for software that will help drive greater agility, efficiencies, resilience, and innovation across their operations, at speed and scale. With Terry's passion for people and unyielding devotion to driving exceptional customer-centric outcomes, I am confident that he will lead our team and customers into the next stage of growth, and further strengthen Infor's roots in the APJ region."

Smagh brings a deep industry expertise in SaaS and data analytics to his role at Infor and has a proven track record in helping customers transform and grow their businesses across the region. He joins Infor following senior leadership roles at BlackLine, IBM, and Qlik, where he played an instrumental role in driving revenue growth opportunities and profitability. A Singaporean at heart, Smagh also has an extensive understanding of local and regional market nuances and growth opportunities, having worked in regional roles for most of his career. With a background in entrepreneurship, Smagh is passionate about scaling businesses and grooming leaders, and a huge believer of "get the right team, and the rest will follow". "We are in a people business -- empathy, humility and respect are the attributes I look for in a leader," Smagh said. "It's about developing and motivating a high-performing team that's collaborative, thrives under pressure and enjoys coming to work every day. I believe that we can foster success and commitment through culture and constant reinforcements on holistic customer engagements and experiences. My goal for talent retention and recruitment is simple - we must continue to stay interested and vested in our people, and create a Best Place to Work in the process." "Businesses today have moved past the point of merely navigating economic recovery and uncertainty. They are doubling down and investing aggressively in building the competencies, technologies and skillsets that will truly position them to thrive in a new era of business, and fast. Cloud will continue to play a crucial role in that," said Smagh. "I am honored to be joining the Infor family and I believe that Infor's unique, purpose-built CloudSuites for industry position us well to deliver on these demands, and to accelerate greater time-to-value for businesses. This is an increasingly crucial competitive differentiator for organizations, and I look forward to working closely with my team to deliver on that crucial difference for our customers."

Smagh will be responsible for spearheading growth for Infor across a broad range of sectors in APJ, including industrial manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, high tech, distribution and logistics.

