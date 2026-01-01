Infosys Shares Rise 1% on First Day of New Year 2026 After Five-Day Losing Streak

Infosys Ltd shares opened the first trading day of 2026 on a positive note, rising around 1% as investors positioned themselves ahead of the IT major’s December-quarter earnings announcement. The stock gained ₹22.40, with a increase of 1.39%, to trade at ₹1,637.80 on the NSE, reflecting cautious optimism despite recent volatility in the last five days where the stock witnessed 1% drop.

The Bengaluru-based software exporter has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 13 and 14, 2026, to consider and approve the company’s financial results for the third quarter and the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025. Market participants are closely watching the upcoming results for cues on demand trends, deal pipelines, and management commentary amid a mixed global macro environment.

In line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, Infosys closed its trading window from December 16, 2025. The window is set to reopen on January 19, 2026, after the declaration of financial results, ensuring compliance and transparency around price-sensitive information.

The company has also announced that it will host investor and analyst conference calls on January 14, 2026. During these interactions, Infosys’ leadership is expected to discuss the quarterly performance and share its business outlook, which could influence near-term stock movement. While the stock has shown resilience on the first day of the new year, it remains under pressure in the short term, having declined about 1.66% over the past five trading sessions. Investors now await the Q3 numbers and management guidance to assess whether the early 2026 uptick can be sustained. Experts are bullish on the stock in the long term.